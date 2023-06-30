Marc Staunton discusses with Matt Strickler, right, the deputy assistant secretary of the Department of the Interior, the two drainage ponds that were recently stocked with juvenile suckers that Staunton Farms operates.
Marc Staunton, Ed Staunton, Ben DuVal, Jeff Boyd, Moss Driscoll and Matt Strickler, second from left, the deputy assistant secretary of the Department of the Interior, learn about the drainage ponds with juvenile suckers.
Courtesy of KWUA
Courtesy of KWUA
Gene Souza and Jaxsen Sikorski discuss the issues of the A Canal with Matt Strickler, left, the deputy assistant secretary of the Department of the Interior.
It is not every day that you get to interact with the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Department of the Interior. But Matt Strickler quickly makes one forget his official title, with his unassuming, down-to-earth demeanor. Strickler, a long-time congressional staffer and former official in Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s administration, is a seemingly good fit for the Klamath Basin, where stakeholders are still getting to know the Secretary of the Interior’s lead representative on water issues in the Basin.
On June 14 and 15, Strickler visited the Klamath Basin to meet directly with agricultural and tribal leaders, prior to a broader meeting of stakeholders on June 16. The Klamath Water Users Association took the opportunity to organize a tour of the Klamath Project, to look at and discuss concepts that could possibly benefit multiple stakeholders, including fish and wildlife. The objective of this so-called “opportunities tour” was to demonstrate the capacity and willingness of agricultural producers within the Klamath Project to help solve some of the intractable problems related to water management in the Basin.