More than than 40 local producers, buyers, and others involved in the food industry recently attended this year’s Find Your Farmer event hosted by Healthy Klamath and Oregon State University’s Klamath Basin Research Extension Office.
This event, which started in 2017, is aimed at connecting local restaurants, grocery stores, and corner stores to our producers.
The Klamath Basin has a robust list of products that are grown here, but with a limited amount that have historically been eaten locally. So, after a group of food enthusiasts got together to brain storm ways to address this issue, they came up with a “speed dating” event for buyers and producers.
Find Your Farmer was a catchy tag line and what started as a one-time experiment has now occurred six years running.
Over the years, Find Your Farmer has evolved and transformed as the needs in the community have changed. In February 2020 it provided a resourceful training that introduced producers to the process of selling their products to the county school district with the Farm to School grant.
In December of 2021, producers were invited to listen to a panel of water professionals providing resources on best practices, grants available and who to contact for what questions. However, through all the evolutions the heart of the event has stayed consistent, bringing local producers together to meet buyers.
This year’s event was hosted with the same premise in mind of getting more (new) producers to sell locally, and more businesses to buy those products. The event included a producer and buyer panel.
For the producer panel it included veggie, meat, and added value, all of whom sell their products locally through different avenues. The buyer panel was made up of a restaurant owner, market manager and meat processor with a store front that sells local and regional products.
The discussion focused on processes for selling or buying products locally, with the intention of highlighting ways that these business owners came up with creative solutions to challenging policies. Unfortunately, and fortunately, there is a lot of red tape for producers trying to sell locally. To make it more difficult there are limited resources that talk about what the steps are to overcome that tape.
One purpose of this year’s event was trying to provide more information and help outline what that the process looks like and what some tangible next steps could be. After the panel was the networking portion of the event, with the goal of having at least one successful deal come out of Find Your Farmer, and according to our event survey, this goal was exceeded.
Healthy Klamath partnered with OSU extension and Klamath Grown for the 2023 Find Your Farmer event. Together these two organizations were able to get more than 40 people in a room talking about local food. Plans are already being made for next year’s event