Ag-A Canal

Klamath Irrigation District maintenance personnel apply shotcrete to the exposed surface of the A Canal during an emergency repair.

 Submitted photo

On April 5, 2023, the Department of the Interior announced an $8.75 million investment in the Klamath Irrigation District infrastructure.

Investment in the A Canal maintains the viability of some of the richest agricultural lands in the world, maintains our regional economies, supports food security which promotes national security, allows for water to be placed back onto its natural location of reclaimed lakes and marshlands, and promotes health and public safety.

