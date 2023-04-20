On April 5, 2023, the Department of the Interior announced an $8.75 million investment in the Klamath Irrigation District infrastructure.
Investment in the A Canal maintains the viability of some of the richest agricultural lands in the world, maintains our regional economies, supports food security which promotes national security, allows for water to be placed back onto its natural location of reclaimed lakes and marshlands, and promotes health and public safety.
The ”Main” Canal is an expansion and relocation of the original Ankeny Canal (sometime referred to in historical documents as the Steel / Ankeny, or Ankeny-Henley, or Th e Linkville Water Ditch Company, or Klamath Falls Irrigation Company) which began serving between 17,000 acres of the Klamath Irrigation District by 1884 and expanded to 33,500 acres by 1905.
I.S. Voorhees, the assistant engineer for the project, designed the “A” Canal with a 1,500 feet per second capacity, utilizing the native soils of the area to create fill along the natural earth contours while ensuring the infrastructure could push water uphill through the Olene Gap.
Today water moves through the A Canal fish screens, into over 200 miles of canals operated by Klamath Irrigation District (KID). KID serves eight other irrigation and improvement districts, where it is reused up to seven times across 122,000 acres. The water is then passed through to the Tulelake National Wildlife Refuge, where it can be reused in the Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge by Tulelake Irrigation District’s D Plant. It is then returned to the Klamath River by Klamath Drainage District with water that is cleaner, with less nitrogen, phosphorus, and other natural nutrients that have been filtered through the farm fields, replicating the natural process once performed by Lower Klamath Lake.
Voorhees’ design, while brilliantly executed, would not pass today’s engineering standards. Historical records indicate several breaks in the expanded canal were addressed in the first several years of operation, primarily from rodent burrowing damage. Several breaks were recorded on the A Canal in 1922 and quickly repaired, two were significant enough to stop flows into the A Canal for a period. The Adams Flume (just north of the town of Merrill) also broke in 1922; this structure was modernized in the 1980s with a siphon running under Highway 39.
Following the world wars, the city of Klamath Falls and its suburbs began to expand into the former farmlands served by the A Canal. A bank failure in 1944 near Shasta Way brought enough water to flood the Tower Theater at the corner of S. 6th Street and Washburn Way. Another small break occurred in this same area in the winter of 1971.
Today, the A Canal sits above over 1,700 homes that were not there when the canal was built. Klamath Irrigation District has identified a critical need to modernize this infrastructure based upon the additional risk incurred by urbanization. The District, 100% funded by levying assessments on farmers and ranchers with lands under contract with the Klamath Reclamation Project, have asked our elected leaders to invest in modernization of the infrastructure. With the nature of litigation related to the Klamath Reclamation Project, a guaranteed supply of water to generate income to fund modernization efforts is in jeopardy.
In 2021, without any water placed into the A Canal, maintenance cost resulting from damages created by this political decision have significantly increased. Drought years increase maintenance costs. The District spent much of its resources in 2022 chasing maintenance issues created by dry, cracked ditch banks.
The Department of Interior’s announcement on April 5 is a step towards addressing these expensive issues. To solve the problems related to dry ditch banks, to increase efficiency, to eliminate evaporation losses, and to invest in drought resilient infrastructure, the cost for this 9 miles is estimated to exceed $500 million; we need to start addressing this threat to the security of our communities.