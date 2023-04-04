Klamath County is ranked 5th in total agricultural farm gate value out of 36 counties and is first in total organic agricultural revenue for the State of Oregon. The Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center (KBREC) exists to support this industry, staffed by professionals with expertise in agriculture, natural resources, and related fields. As one of 14 Agricultural Experiment Stations in Oregon, KBREC is part of the research arm of Oregon State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences.

For Ian McGregor, assistant professor of livestock and irrigation in the College of Agricultural Sciences, this role means continuously being responsive to the needs of farmers. For example in the summer of 2021, a severe outbreak of grasshoppers and crickets carpeted parts of Klamath County, stripping remaining grass from already drought-stricken fields. The following year, with emergency funding from the State, McGregor organized outreach events to educate landowners about how to combat a similar plague in 2022.

