Klamath County is ranked 5th in total agricultural farm gate value out of 36 counties and is first in total organic agricultural revenue for the State of Oregon. The Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center (KBREC) exists to support this industry, staffed by professionals with expertise in agriculture, natural resources, and related fields. As one of 14 Agricultural Experiment Stations in Oregon, KBREC is part of the research arm of Oregon State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences.
For Ian McGregor, assistant professor of livestock and irrigation in the College of Agricultural Sciences, this role means continuously being responsive to the needs of farmers. For example in the summer of 2021, a severe outbreak of grasshoppers and crickets carpeted parts of Klamath County, stripping remaining grass from already drought-stricken fields. The following year, with emergency funding from the State, McGregor organized outreach events to educate landowners about how to combat a similar plague in 2022.
Similarly, in response to the three continuous years of drought, KBREC is working to educate farmers and ranchers about strategies for making forage production more drought resilient. McGregor is exploring various forage species and novel varieties that demonstrate resiliency in the modern Klamath agricultural environment.
“Alfalfa is a perfect example of the term ‘drought resiliency’”, said McGregor. “Although it has a relatively high demand for water, alfalfa’s deep roots and ability to go dormant give a farmer with a limited water supply a lot of options.”
“Research shows that some forage species are more resilient to partial season irrigation than others. For example, Smooth Brome and Summer-Dormant Tall Fescue have demonstrated improved stand ratings after 3 years of partial season irrigation”
Partial season irrigation treatments for forages typically involve ceasing irrigation completely after the first or second cutting. Some forage species are better suited for forage production and survival under these circumstances than others, and some of the more resilient species are not considered to be traditional forage crops in the area, currently.
“Some of the forage options we are looking at demonstrate persistent stands and adequate forage yields with partial season irrigation,” advises McGregor. “Sometimes a grower has a plan to move the saved water elsewhere or is participating in a program to use less water, and it works out with their overall farming plan. Farmers have to be creative like that to make it today.”
“Many of the hay fields and pastures in Klamath County are either naturally occurring or planted well over 50 years ago. There seems to be great opportunity to take advantage of alternative species and novel, commercially produced varieties that are designed to better deal with modern ag issues” explains McGregor.
Educating farmers on the latest trends in forage management is more than just making hay in the Klamath Basin, it’s helping them deal with an always uncertain water supply in adapting their operations from historical practices.
“Ultimately, it’s about options,” McGregor says. “Farmers want options to make their operations work today. Drought resilient forage management includes a range of tools that can help growers balance yield with a variable water supply.”