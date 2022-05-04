Friday, 5/6

Live music: Open Mic Night, 7:30 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse.

Saturday, 5/7

Live music: Klamath Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Ragland Theater.

Thursday, 5/12 

Live music: Chris Garrett, 6-8 p.m., American Legion

Tags

Recommended for you