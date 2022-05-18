Newlyweds Corie and Paul Bratter, played by Natalie Postles and Brenden Ketchum, get a visit from Corie's mother (played by Edie Brown-Viera), center, in the Linkville Players' production of Neil Simon's "Barefoot in the Park," which opens Friday night at the Linkville Playhouse.
Newlyweds Corie and Paul Bratter, played by Natalie Postles and Brenden Ketchum, get a visit from Corie’s mother (played by Edie Brown-Viera), center, in the Linkville Players’ production of Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park,” which opens Friday night at the Linkville Playhouse.
Newlyweds Corie and Paul Bratter, played by Natalie Postles and Brenden Ketchum, get a visit from Corie's mother (played by Edie Brown-Viera), center, in the Linkville Players' production of Neil Simon's "Barefoot in the Park," which opens Friday night at the Linkville Playhouse.
Courtesy of Linkville Playhouse
Newlyweds Corie and Paul Bratter, played by Natalie Postles and Brenden Ketchum, get a visit from Corie’s mother (played by Edie Brown-Viera), center, in the Linkville Players’ production of Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park,” which opens Friday night at the Linkville Playhouse.
The Linkville Players will wrap up their 2021-22 season with nine performances of “Barefoot in the Park,” beginning Friday night at the Linkville Playhouse.
The show will run at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through June 11. There will also be a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on June 5. Tickets can be purchased for $12-$14 in advance at Poppy (522 Main St.) or up to half an hour before curtain at the Playhouse.
“Barefoot in the Park” is a romantic comedy by Neil Simon. The play premiered on Broadway in 1963 and was nominated for four Tony Awards, but many people are more familiar with the 1967 film, which starred Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. The Linkville’s production is directed by Jeff S. Press (whose previous local directing credits include Main Street, Scarlett and Mary Poppins).
The show follows newlyweds Corie and Paul Bratter (played by Natalie Postles and Brenden Ketchum). For their first home, they live in an apartment on the top floor of a brownstone in New York City.
The pair are the classic story of opposites attract. Corie is optimistic and carefree, while Paul, the more anxious and grounded half of the couple, worries about the various flaws in the apartment and life logistics.
Corie wants Paul to become more easy-going, maybe “walk barefoot in the park” while Paul is just sort of baffled by his new wife.
After a six-day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie’s loopy mother (played by Edie Brown-Viera) and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their rather strange, neighbor-in-the-attic, Velasco (Andy Bricco), where everything that can go wrong does. Over the course of the week, the couple must learn to accept one another, embrace their differences and come to understand that marriage is not always an easy walk in the park.
The show, produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, also features the local talent of Kevin Coleman and Thomas Graham in supporting roles.