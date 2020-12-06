William Kittredge, who died Friday, Dec. 4, in Missoula, Montana, was born in 1932 in Portland, but grew up on his family’s MC Ranch in Lake County.
His family owned and operated the Warner Valley Livestock Company. The operation was headquartered in the Williams Building in downtown Klamath Falls and Kittredge graduated from Klamath Union High School.
He graduated from Oregon State University in 1953 with a degree in general agriculture. A year earlier he married Janet O’Connor in 1952 and served in the U.S. Air Force in Guam for four years before returning to the MC, which had 17,000 irrigated acres in the Klamath Marsh, 1,200 at the River Ranch in Silver Lake and 16,000 acres near Red Bluff, Calif.
When he was 35, Kittredge left for the University of Iowa Writer’s Workshop. He began teaching at the University of Montana in Missoula in 1969, a position he held until retiring in 1997. Kittredge was a Wallace Stegner Fellow at Stanford University in 1973-74.
In 1994 he was honored with a National Humanities Award by President Bill Clinton, received the Los Angeles Times Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2007 and a lifetime achievement honor from the Montana Book Festival in 2017.
Kittredge also co-produced Robert Redford’s film “A River Runs Through It.”
“He developed a ‘literary West’ as opposed to the Hollywood movies that defined the region in the popular imagination,” writer and friend Lois Welch said in an obituary in the Missoulian newspaper. “He was committed to demolishing the myth that kind of kept this strength and beauty from being evident.”
Annick Smith, a writer and filmmaker who was Kittredge’s longtime partner — they married in January — said his health began to decline this fall. At the time of his death he was working on another autobiography, which Smith said she will continue to edit. “I promised that I would continue to edit it,” she told the Missoulian.