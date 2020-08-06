Fire crews are continuing efforts to suppress the Caldwell Fire, which as of Thursday had burned 83,261 acres, including more than 31,000 acres in the Lava Beds National Monument along with larger acreages in dense stands of ponderosa and lodgepole pine forests in the Modoc National Forest and in neighboring privately owned agricultural lands
The Thursday report from the July Complex incident website said the fire perimeter was 97 percent contained with minimal creeping and smoldering with some hot spots continuing to smoke. The estimated containment date for the Caldwell Fire, part of the July Complex that includes the smaller Allen and Dalton fires, is Saturday, Aug. 22.
The California Interagency Incident Management Team, which assumed command of the July Complex on July 24, was scheduled to return command back to the Modoc National Forest this morning. Medicine Lake recreational facilities are also schedule to reopen to the public today at 2 p.m.
As of Thursday, the lightning storm that moved over the region Wednesday evening had not resulted in any reported fires. Cooler temperatures and rain from Wednesday evening’s storm are expected to help reduce the fire danger.
For ongoing updates visit the website at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6881/.