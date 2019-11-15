State auditors slammed Oregon’s veterinary profession Thursday for not doing enough to prevent drugs intended for animals from getting into the hands of addicts or drug dealers.
The Oregon Veterinary Medical Examining Board “is not meeting its mission to protect the public,” auditors wrote in their 22-page report.
They said the board had failed to address various issues, including not ensuring that veterinarians comply with Drug Enforcement Administration laws.
The board agreed with all of the auditors’ recommendations and has instituted checks and balances in response, Executive Director Lori Makinen wrote in a letter responding to the Secretary of State Office findings.
“To the greatest extent possible, the Board will consider rules and policies consistent with Audit recommendations,” Makinen wrote.
The context for the auditors’ ire is the opioid epidemic, which has for years been fueled by prescription drug diversion – when patients fake an illness to get drugs that they then give away, sell or abuse or when prescribers steal drugs or fake prescriptions.
Inspections, checks
The board failed to inspect veterinary clinics to ensure opioids aren’t being diverted, hadn’t done criminal background checks on veterinarians applying for a license until after auditors started asking questions and doesn’t report prescription data to a state system used to identify suspicious drug orders.
The board has now started criminal background checks, Makinen wrote, and has proposed stricter inspection policies. The board took both steps after the Secretary of State’s Office contacted the board.
The board will also support state and legislative efforts to require that veterinarians submit prescription data to the state, she said.
While prescribers such as doctors and nurses face strict oversight to ensure drugs are used as intended, veterinarians and veterinary facilities do not. Auditors connected that lack of oversight directly to the veterinary board’s inaction.
“Without proactive measures, the board’s mission is undermined and the possibility of controlled substance diversion is heightened,” auditors wrote, “putting the public health and the welfare of animals at increased risk.”
Diversion identification
As it stands, the board must inspect veterinary clinics only to ensure that they’re safe, clean and sanitary. That includes making sure drugs are locked up in a cabinet and that expired drugs aren’t sold. But it doesn’t include steps that could identify diversion, which auditors said is “known to be a problem with some Oregon veterinarians.”
The board has told inspectors that they can’t follow up on suspicions that a veterinarian is hiding or manipulating opioids, auditors wrote.
The board maintains that the limits on inspections are in line with its regulations, auditors wrote, while noting that the board has the ability change those regulations yet hasn’t.
That inaction, auditors wrote, was related to lobbying efforts to make it harder for the board to adopt stricter regulations.
Group approval
In 2017, the Legislature gave the board the power to oversee veterinary facilities, according to the audit. But the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association asked lawmakers to include a provision that said a group of 11 veterinarians must first approve any tougher inspection rules.
As a consequence, auditors wrote, the board hasn’t put in place rules to allow inspectors to watch for potential diversion.
The association, auditors wrote, has a close relationship with the board and “exists to promote and protect the interests of the veterinary profession.”
Association President Constance White said her group doesn’t have a special relationship with the board any different from the relationships other medical associations have with their respective boards.