AUBURN, Ala. — Shaun Shivers scored on an 11-yard run with 8:08 left to put No. 16 Auburn ahead and another failed field goal by Alabama in the Iron Bowl wiped away the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes in a wild 48-45 victory for the Tigers Saturday.
Auburn (9-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) survived a final, marathon Crimson Tide drive when Joseph Bulovas’ 30-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright with 2:00 left.
Auburn couldn’t get a first down on JaTarvious Whitlow’s three runs while Alabama (10-2, 6-2) burned its final two time outs, but the Tide was called for illegal substitution after the Tigers lined up for a punt, setting off a fist-pumping celebration for coach Gus Malzahn.
Auburn fans stormed the field to celebrate another Iron Bowl thriller, filling it from end zone to end zone as they did in the 2013 Kick-Six game, when the Tigers returned a missed Tide field goal for a game-winning touchdown.
The Tide had made the first five College Football Playoffs fields, but its case was damaged with a 46-41 loss to No. 1 Louisiana State. The team’s in-state rival delivered the final blow.
Alabama worked more than six minutes off the clock before settling for Bulovas’ attempt.
Jaylen Waddle caught three touchdown passes and scored on a 98-yard kickoff return for the Tide, helping Alabama build a 45-40 fourth-quarter lead.
The 5-foot-7, 179-pound Shivers delivered on his only carry. Whitlow took the direct snap and handed it to him. Shivers smashed into Xavier McKinney, knocking the safety’s helmet off on the way to the end zone. Bo Nix’s two-point pass to Shedrick Jackson made it 48-45.
Auburn backup linebacker Zakoby McClain returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown and a huge swing midway through the third quarter.
Alabama came in needing some help to make the playoffs, but wound up losing multiple regular-season games for the first time since 2010.
Wisconsin 38, Minnesota 17
MINNEAPOLIS — Jack Coan delivered two momentum-shifting touchdown passes in the snow for No. 13 Wisconsin, Jonathan Taylor added three touchdowns to his FBS-leading total and the Badgers forcefully repossessed Paul Bunyan’s Axe by beating No. 9 Minnesota, 38-17, Saturday to win the Big Ten West Division.
Quintez Cephus caught five passes for 114 yards, including a 47-yarder for a score midway through the third quarter that gave Wisconsin (10-2, 7-2, No. 12 CFP) a 17-7 lead.
Coan connected with Taylor for a 28-yard touchdown strike late in the second quarter that gave the Badgers the lead after a slow start, sending them to the Big Ten championship game for a rematch with second-ranked Ohio State.
Tanner Morgan passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns for the Gophers (10-2, 7-2). They watched their dream season take a painful hit from their oldest rival after ending a 14-game losing streak to the Badgers a year ago with a 37-15 victory at Wisconsin.
Minnesota was seeking to go undefeated at home for the first time since 1954, but the Badgers reasserted their recent dominance by taking home the traveling trophy for the 22nd time in the last 25 seasons.
Wisconsin took a 61-60-8 series lead.
Coan went 15-for-22 for 280 yards, the most of his career in a Big Ten game.
Air Force 20, Wyoming 6
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Donald Hammond III ran for one touchdown and threw for another, Jeremy Fejedelem led a strong defensive effort with two interceptions and Air Force rolled to its seventh straight win by beating Wyoming, 20-6, Saturday.
Hammond was 5-of-6 for 121 yards passing, including a 75-yard touchdown pass to Ben Waters in the closing minutes. He also ran 15 times for 35 yards, including a short touchdown run for Air Force (10-2, 7-1 Mountain West).
The Falcons win streak is their longest in a single season since Air Force won eight in a row in 1998, which is also the last time the Falcons finished with 10 or more wins in the regular season.
Levi Williams and Tyler Vander Waal split time at quarterback for Wyoming (7-4, 4-4) with Williams finishing 6-of-11 for 84 yards and Vander Waal going 4-of-7 for 27 yards. Each had an interception in Wyoming’s first loss to Air Force in the last four meetings between the teams.
Ohio State 56, Michigan 27
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — J.K. Dobbins ran for four touchdowns and Justin Fields threw four TD passes, providing plenty of firepower for No. 2 Ohio State to rout No. 10 Michigan, 56-27, Saturday for a school-record eighth straight win in the series.
The Buckeyes (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten, No. 1 CFP) will head to the Big Ten championship game with a spot in the College Football Playoff in sight against Wisconsin next Saturday.
Fields went down in the third quarter, grabbing his left knee, and walked off the field to be evaluated in a tent behind Ohio State’s sideline. The sophomore quarterback came back in the game and on the next snap, he scrambled and threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson.
The Wolverines (9-3, 6-3, No. 13 CFP) will have to settle for a second- or third-tier bowl game after coach Jim Harbaugh fell to 0-5 in the rivalry, and they lost to Ohio State for the 15th time in 16 years.