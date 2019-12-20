(AP) — Stocks were mixed in early trading in Asia on Friday after Wall Street posted more record highs, extending the market’s gains for the week.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index edged 0.2% lower to 23,809.33, while the Kospi in Seoul was almost unchanged, at 2,196.45. The S&P ASX 200 in Sydney slipped 0.2% to 6,821.10. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged 0.1% higher to 29,538.00.
Technology companies led stocks higher on Wall Street Thursday, extending the market’s gains for the week and pushing the major indexes to more record highs. Reports that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a trade deal with China was finished and ready for signing after the holidays also spurred buying.
“Indeed, agreement of the ‘Phase 1’ deal between the U.S. and China has removed quite a lot of uncertainties in the outlook for 2020, and with the global growth revival trade is looking better and better by the day, equity investors are reveling in the holiday cheer,” Stephen Innes of AxiTrader said in a commentary.
The broad gains on Wall Street erased the S&P 500’s slight losses from a day earlier. The benchmark index has notched gains six out of the past seven days.
A batch of encouraging earnings reports from several big companies helped keep investors in a buying mood. Rite Aid, Conagra Brands and Micron Technology rose after posting quarterly results that exceeded analysts’ forecasts.
Stock indexes were little changed for much of the day. Stocks, bonds, gold and a measure of fear among investors on Wall Street made only modest moves in the first day of trading after President Donald Trump’s impeachment by the House of Representatives.
“We’ve kind of known how this was going to play out for months,” said Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at Horizon Investments. “That just means that everybody has had an opinion, and whatever opinion that is it’s been priced into the market.”
The S&P 500 rose 14.23 points, or 0.4%, to 3,205.37. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 137.68 points, or 0.5%, to 28,376.96, a record.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.7% to 8,887.22, a record. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks added 0.3% to 1,667.09.
More stocks rose on the New York Stock Exchange than fell.
Treasury yields slipped. The 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 1.91% from 1.92% late Wednesday. The two-year yield was unchanged at 1.62% and the 30-year yield rose to 2.36% from 2.35%.
The major stock indexes climbed to record highs late last week as investors welcomed news that the U.S. and China had taken steps to de-escalate their trade conflict. Stocks have mostly continued their record-breaking run this week, shrugging off the House’s impeachment of President Trump.
Benchmark crude oil lost 9 cents to $61.11 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude oil, the international standard, gained 2 cents to $66.56 a barrel.
The dollar was almost unchanged at 109.36 Japanese yen from 109.35 yen on Thursday. The euro also inched higher, to $1.1123 from $1.1122.