TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)— Jayden Daniels scored on a 17-yard scramble with 34 seconds left and threw three touchdown passes to ailing Brandon Aiyuk, leading No. 18 Arizona State to a 38-34 comeback victory over Washington State Saturday.
Arizona State (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) trailed by three after Blake Mazza made a 31-yard field goal with 2½ minutes left. Taking over at their own 25-yard line, the Sun Devils moved quickly down the field behind Daniels’ pinpoint passing.
The freshman capped the drive with his scramble, helicoperting off a defender into the end zone.
Daniels threw for 363 yards on 26-of-36 passing. Aiyuk had seven catches for 196 yards despite an illness that kept him out for portions of the game.
Anthony Gordon threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns, but Washington State (3-3, 0-3) was again let down by its defense.
The Cougars lead the nation in passing yards per game, are fourth in total offense and eighth in scoring.
Washington State was good against Arizona State from the start.
Gordon took advantage of blown coverages by Arizona State to hit Travell Harris on a 35-yard touchdown and Dezmon Patmon on a two-yard score to put the Cougars up 17-7.
Where Washington State has struggled is on defense, so much that defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys abruptly resigned this week.
Washington State’s defense was solid early under interim coordinator Roc Bellantoni, sacking Daniels three times in the first nine plays while holding Arizona State to 23 yards in the first quarter.
The Sun Devils came alive behind the Daniels-Aiyuk connection. The pair hooked up on a 40-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, then Aiyuk broke a tackle to turn a short completion into an 86-yard score.
Notre Dame 30, Southern Cal 27
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Tony Jones Jr. rushed for a career-high 176 yards and Jonathan Doerer kicked three long field goals as No. 9 Notre Dame held off longtime rival Southern California, 30-27, Saturday night.
The Fighting Irish (5-1), who rushed for a season-high 308 yards, clinched their third straight victory over the Trojans (3-3) on Ian Book’s eight-yard run with 3:33 left.
Book’s touchdown ended a 14-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:54 off the clock after USC had drawn to 23-20.
The Trojans Markese Stepp, who ran for 82 yards, scored from the two with 1:04 left to make it 30-27, but Notre Dame’s Brock Wright recovered the onside kick, and the Irish ran out the clock.
Jones’ fourth 100-yard game of the season came on 25 carries. He had 12 runs for 120 yards in the first half.
The Irish led 17-3 at half.
USC freshman Kedon Slovis completed 24-of-35 passes for 255 yards in his first game back from a concussion three weeks ago.
Portland State 24, Idaho 0
PORTLAND — Davis Alexander threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Portland State scored all of the game’s points after halftime in a 24-0 victory over Idaho Saturday.
Deon Crayon’s interception of a Mason Petrino pass early in the third quarter set up the Vikings (4-3, 2-1 Big Sky) for the game’s first score, a 38-yard field goal by Cody Williams.
After Crayon’s interception at the Idaho 23 the Vikings gained one-yard and settled for the field goal with 11:36 remaining in the third quarter.
Portland State’s offense took over later in the quarter as Alexander scored on a 21-yard run for a 10-0 lead heading to the final period. Alexander threw 28 yards to Davis Koetter and 21 yards to Emmanuel Daigbe for fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Alexander was the game’s leading passer, with 167 yards, and leading rusher, with 91 yards.
Idaho quarterbacks Petrino and Colton Richardson combined to go 13-of-29 with 156 yards and four interceptions. The Vandals (2-5, 0-3) managed just 113 yards in the second half, 45 of which came on their final possession that ended in an interception on a Hail Mary pass.
It was the first time Idaho had been shut out since a 42-0 loss to Washington State in 2013.
Air Force 43, Fresno State 24
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Donald Hammond III ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, Kyle Johnson returned an interception for a score and Air Force pulled away in the second half to beat Fresno State, 43-24, Saturday night.
Ben Waters caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from Hammond, who also ran for a two-point conversion.
Timothy Jackson ran two yards and Taven Birdow three yards for additional scores for Air Force (4-2, 2-1 Mountain West), which has won its last three meetings against the Bulldogs. Jackson led the Falcons’ rushing attack with 117 yards on 20 carries.
Hammond ran for 37 yards and completed 2-of-3 passes for 81 yards.
Jorge Reyna had scoring passes of four yards to Derrion Grim and seven yards to Emoryie Edwards, and Ronnie Rivers added a 26-yard touchdown run for Fresno State (2-3, 0-1).
All of the Bulldogs scores came in an explosive first half, when neither team punted, but the Falcons made adjustments and blanked Fresno State over the final two quarters. Reyna finished 20-of-27 for 209 yards passing.
Nevada 41, San Jose State 38
RENO, Nev. — Brandon Talton kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game, lifting Nevada to a 41-38 victory over San Jose State Saturday after the Spartans rallied from a 21-point deficit.
Toa Taua ran for 160 yards and a touchdown for Nevada (4-2, 1-1 Mountain West Conference).
On the final drive, Taua broke two tackles in the backfield and jumped over a third defender while losing his shoe for a 27-yard gain that moved the Wolf Pack passed midfield. Talton kicked the game winner six plays later.
Josh Love was 23-of-45 passing for 405 yards and threw three touchdown passes for San Jose State (3-3, 1-2). DeJon Packer had a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs in the second half.
Love’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Tre Walker tied the game at 31-31 midway through the fourth quarter. Taua scored on a one-yard run to cap a 75-yard drive with about four minutes left in the game. Packer scored on a two-yard run with 2:36 remaining.
South Florida 27, Brigham Young 23
TAMPA, Fla. — Jordan Cronkrite ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns and South Florida rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Brigham Young, 27-23, Saturday.
The Cougars led 16-7 at halftime before Cronkrite ran it in from a yard out to reduce the margin.
BYU responded with a 5-play, 70-yard drive in a little under two minutes and led 23-14 after Jaren Hall’s 29-yard TD run. Early in the fourth, the Bulls (3-3) Jordan McCloud ran it in from two yards out. Cronkrite closed out the scoring with a three-yard run.
South Florida stiffened on defense after Hall’s touchdown. First, the Cougars went three-and-out and gained a yard. BYU picked off South Florida on its next possession but went minus-eight yards in four plays before fumbling the ball away.
A BYU missed field goal followed and the Cougars final two possessions resulted in turnovers on downs.
Hall led BYU (2-4) with 148 yards passing and 83 yards rushing.