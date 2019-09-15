BEIJING (AP) — Luis Scola was asked what today will mean to him, and he didn’t hesitate with the answer.
“Everything,” he said.
The veteran Argentinian forward didn’t need to give more of an explanation. The World Cup is one win away, and Scola made sure his team would have a chance to hoist the trophy.
Scola scored 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, sealing the deal with three-pointers on consecutive possessions down the stretch, and Argentina beat France, 80-66, in a World Cup semifinal. Argentina will play Spain in the gold-medal game today.
Gabriel Deck scored 13 points and Facundo Campazzo added 12 for Argentina, a team with no active NBA players on its roster and still made its first gold-medal game in Olympic or World Cup play since the 2004 Athens Games.
When he made his way to the locker room, Scola was greeted by chants of “M-V-P” from teammates.
He corrected them with a smile: “MBP,” he said. “Most Beautiful Player.”
Indeed, on the court the 39-year-old’s game is still very much a thing of beauty. Showing no signs of fatigue, he played 34 of the 40 minutes and saved his best for the very end.
“Luis told us before every game, including today, that we can win, that we are a tough, tough team to beat,” Argentina center Tayavek Gallizzi said. “Just focus on our game. It’s incredible. At his age he is playing better than all the younger guys.”
Frank Ntilikina and Evan Fournier each scored 16 for France, which will play Australia for the bronze today. Nando De Colo scored 11 for France, a team that looked nothing like the one that topped the U.S. in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Rudy Gobert, who led France in that win over the Americans, scored only three points against Argentina.
Spain 95, Australia 88
BEIJING — No one on Spain’s basketball team is looking past today’s World Cup final.
Certainly not Marc Gasol, who scored 33 points to lead the Spanish over Australia, 95-88, in double overtime in the semifinals. Ricky Rubio scored 19 points and Sergio Llull added 17.
Gasol won the NBA title a few months ago with the Toronto Raptors. Now he can do the double by winning with Spain, which won this title 13 years ago when it was called the world championship.
It was two three-point shots by Llull in the second overtime that pushed Spain to one of its largest leads of the game after trailing much of the time.
Patty Mills scored 34 to lead Australia with Nic Kay adding 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Australia will try again for a bronze medal in a major men’s basketball championship. The Boomers are 0-4 in third-place games in the Olympics, including three years ago in Rio de Janeiro, and had never reached the semifinals of the World Cup.