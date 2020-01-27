The Klamath Chorale, the largest community singing group in the Klamath Basin, will award a $1,000 scholarship to a qualified applicant who intends to study choral or vocal music at an accredited university or junior college, according to a news release.
Applicants must be a graduating senior in the class of 2020 or a registered college student, have a defined path to higher education in vocal and/or choral music and a grade point average of 2.5 or more. There are certain other requirements, including a vocal audition before a panel of judges on Thursday, April 16, all set forth in the scholarship application form.
Scholarship applications are available at all Klamath County schools and must be completed and received no later than Monday, April 8.
The scholarship award will be presented at the Chorale’s spring concert, The Klamath Chorale’s Greatest Hits, which will take place on Sunday, May 3, at 2 p.m. onstage at the Ross Ragland Theater and Cultural Center and which will celebrate the Chorale’s 40th anniversary. The recipient of the scholarship award will also be invited to perform his or her audition piece at the concert on May 3.
For questions or more information, telephone Roma Gryte at 775-443-1892.