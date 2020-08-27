Bail for the man who allegedly shot at drivers on Interstate 5 from a UPS truck was set at $1 million Friday by Jackson County City Court Judge Laura Cromwell.
Kenneth Ayers, 49, of Roseburg, was arrested Thursday and charged with second degree attempted murder, second degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and two counts of second degree criminal mischief in Jackson County.
A preliminary probable cause hearing is set for 4 p.m. Friday in Jackson County.
On Monday, Ayers applied for a court-appointed attorney. He was still in Jackson County Jail as of Tuesday morning.
If Ayers is able to post bail, he will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device and cannot possess any firearms, ammunition, weapons or dangerous animals. Ayers also wouldn’t be able to consume alcohol or drugs, operate a vehicle and could be asked to submit to a polygraph test. Ayers cannot have contact with any of his alleged victims. Police charged Ayers with endangering 13 people.
Oregon State Police found a .45 caliber gun in the UPS truck Ayers was driving, which was consistent with the firearm used in multiple shootings along Interstate 5 in recent months.
The charges Ayers is facing are in connection with two shootings that occurred in Jackson County. Police say a woman driving down I-5 was struck by a bullet from a .45 caliber gun on Aug. 19. A man was shot at with the same caliber gun on July 9. Neither person had life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.
Ayers is also the main suspect in similar shootings on I-5 that occurred May 12, June 2, June 15, June 22 and July 7.
The shootings on June 15 and July 7 took place in Douglas County, according to police. No charges have been filed in Douglas or Josephine counties as of Tuesday morning.
UPS issued a statement Friday afternoon, saying the company will do whatever it can to aid law enforcement.
“We are appalled to hear about these allegations and are fully cooperating with the responding authorities,” the statement read. “Firearms are prohibited at UPS facilities and in our vehicles. We are extremely concerned for the motorists and other individuals who have been affected.”
Ayers was based in Roseburg and got a new route in May that headed south. Prior to that he’d had a route that headed north.
News media from across the country have shared the story, including The New York Times, Fox News and others.
Police are still looking for more information and say that his routes also took him on Highway 140 and Highway 62. If you have any information call 1-800-442-2068 or OSP and refer to case #SP20-235168.