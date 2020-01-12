Girl, 11, dies after being struck by car in Corvallis
CORVALLIS (AP) — An 11-year-old girl who was hit by a car earlier this week while crossing the street has died in a Corvallis hospital.
Corvallis police said that Rhianna Daniel was hit while using a crosswalk on Wednesday evening.
She died of her injuries late Thursday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.
The driver, 45-year-old Peter Eschway, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
The investigation is continuing and no charges have been filed.
The case is being reviewed by Benton County prosecutors.
University of Oregon police K-9 officer fired
EUGENE (AP) — A University of Oregon police officer and handler of the department’s K-9 was fired last fall, after an internal investigation confirmed four allegations of misconduct, including lying and overuse of force.
The Register-Guard reports officer Troy Phillips was terminated from his position Nov. 25 after a man riding a bicycle, who Phillips inappropriately stopped at gunpoint in October 2018, filed notice that he intended to sue the university’s police department.
That man, 40-year-old Eliborio Rodrigues, was shot and killed by a Eugene police officer Nov. 30. Officer Samuel Tykol fired three times into the abdomen of Rodrigues after Rodrigues repeatedly punched Tykol and turned the officer’s Taser against him, Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow said. She said Tykol’s actions were justified.
The University Police Department has not said what happened to Phillips or the department’s K-9, Onyx, which was assigned to Phillips. The University of Oregon did not fulfill a Dec. 12 public records request by The Register-Guard regarding Phillips and Onyx until Thursday.
University spokesperson Kay Jarvis also said in a statement Thursday that Phillips is no longer with the University of Oregon Police Department. “Mr. Phillips was separated for cause last year, following an internal investigation,” she said.
Ex-Guardsman pleads guilty to double-billing government
PORTLAND (AP) — A former civilian member of the Oregon National Guard who managed the repair of small-engine parts and generators for the military at Camp Withycombe outside Portland pleaded guilty to double-billing the government for repairs that were never made.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Dominic Caputo, of Clackamas, also agreed Thursday to pay $2.6 million in restitution to the U.S. Department of Defense, according to the plea agreement.
Caputo pleaded guilty to making a false statement before U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut and had four counts of wire fraud dismissed.
Prosecutors said Caputo sought reimbursement for bogus repairs on 1,380 engines, generators and other parts by submitting false work orders to the U.S. Army-Communications-Electronics Command. The fraud occurred from 2012 through 2014, according to the indictment.
The Oregon National Guard operated the maintenance site at Camp Withycombe to refurbish out-of-service electronic equipment owned by the Department of Defense.
Prosecutors noted that Caputo did not receive any personal benefit from the fraud. He said he took the actions to protect the program he worked for and his employees’ jobs and believed at the time they could make up the shortage in production and supply the quantity of paid-for engines.
A spokesman for the Oregon Military Department said Caputo resigned from the Oregon National Guard in 2014.
Military deserter from Washington arrested in Oregon
YACHATS (AP) — A deserter from the U.S. Army has been apprehended in Oregon after he was reported missing from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gardner on Thursday at the Cape Perpetua Visitor’s Center near Yachats, Oregon after receiving calls about a man acting suspiciously.
The Army had previously issued a statewide bulletin identifying Gardner as possibly armed and dangerous.
Authorities evacuated the visitor’s center and made the arrest with no problems.
Oregon State Police later found Gardner’s car at the Neptune State Scenic Viewport in northern Lane County. A gun was inside the vehicle.
Gardner is being held in the Lincoln County Jail on a federal detainer.
The sheriff’s office said he doesn’t face any local charges and more details about his case, including why he went missing and how long he had been missing from his post, weren’t immediately available.
Man who raped, trafficked girl gets over 7 years prison
PORTLAND (AP) — A Portland man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after his conviction for sexually trafficking a girl he started grooming when she was 11 years old, authorities said Friday.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Ahad Shaukak Hasan, Jr., pleaded guilty to rape in the second degree and compelling prostitution, prosecutors said.
Investigators said Hasan initiated contact with the victim on social media in 2012 when she was 11. Hasan, then 19, persuaded the girl to meet him in person and began grooming her for sexual exploitation, authorities said.
Hasan raped the girl when she was 12 and began monitoring her social media accounts, according to prosecutors. In 2017, Hasan took her to a strip club and forced her to have sexual contact with other individuals for money.
The victim was contacted by law enforcement in 2017 after undercover officers with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to an online ad for sex, officials said. Hasan was arrested in May 2018. He was previously convicted of unlawful possession and unlawful use of a weapon, according to court documents.