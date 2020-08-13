Teressa Raiford, of Don’t Shoot Portland, poses for a photo on Oct. 31, 2017, in Portland, Ore. Protests in Portland have topped the headlines for days, but lost in the shouting are the voices of Black residents themselves. Raiford, who is also a former mayoral candidate, said people who are questioning the legitimacy of protest through so-called “direct action” against police are on “the wrong side of history.”