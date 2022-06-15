Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases listens during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies hearing to examine proposed budget estimates for the fiscal year 2023 for the National Institutes of Health on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Shawn Thew/Pool Photo via AP)
Dr. Anthony Fauci has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Fauci, 81, is U.S. President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor on the coronavirus pandemic and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).
That is an arm of the National Institutes of Health in Maryland. The U.S. health agency released a statement on Fauci’s positive COVID test on Wednesday, June 15.
Fauci is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. He has been a health policy in fixture in Washington for decades. Fauci has been praised by Democrats and faulted by conservatives over COVID pandemic mask and social distancing mandates and economic shutdowns.
“Today, Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, and Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden, tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test. He is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice,” the health agency said in a statement. “He is currently experiencing mild symptoms. Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home. He has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials. Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative.”