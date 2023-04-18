Lou Ann Morrison Angeli Lou Ann (Morrison) Angeli was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon (1926) to A.G. and Gladys (Coats) Morrison. She was preceded in passing by her parents and Sister Jean (Morrison) Kester. A graduate of Klamath Union High School (1944) and the University of Oregon (1948), she went on to become a distinguished Teaching Medical Technologist, managing the San Bernardino County Hospital Medical Technology Program, retiring in the mid 1990’s.

After college, Lou Ann traveled extensively, working at Queen’s Hospital, Honolulu, Hawaii during the Korean War, then U.C. San Francisco Medical Center until 1956. She made San Bernardino, CA her home for many years, raising her Sons, Albert, Mark, Michael and Step-Son James.

