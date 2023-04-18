Lou Ann Morrison Angeli Lou Ann (Morrison) Angeli was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon (1926) to A.G. and Gladys (Coats) Morrison. She was preceded in passing by her parents and Sister Jean (Morrison) Kester. A graduate of Klamath Union High School (1944) and the University of Oregon (1948), she went on to become a distinguished Teaching Medical Technologist, managing the San Bernardino County Hospital Medical Technology Program, retiring in the mid 1990’s.
After college, Lou Ann traveled extensively, working at Queen’s Hospital, Honolulu, Hawaii during the Korean War, then U.C. San Francisco Medical Center until 1956. She made San Bernardino, CA her home for many years, raising her Sons, Albert, Mark, Michael and Step-Son James.
Lou Ann married “Pete” Angeli in Jan. 1956. She was widowed by his passing in 1992. Their marriage was full and adventurous. Lou Ann remained true to her love of Pete until her passing 26 years later.
She traveled extensively around the United States with her longtime friend, Rowena MacDonald by motorhome. Alaska became her focal point, driving to and from and all parts in between, well into her 80’s. Lou Ann had a pioneer spirit and the tenacity of a grizzly.
Adventure was her passion, which She and Pete instilled into their children. Whether it was in the lab discovering medical oddities, caring for her children in the vast California deserts while mining or traveling the wild open spaces in search of beauty, Lou Ann sought life out.
She returned to her birthplace, Klamath Falls, in 2009 to be amongst lifelong friends - Margaret and Bob Davies as well as Rowena.
She lived her life fully as a medical professional, educator Wife, Mother, Grand and Great Grandmother, Friend and beautiful spirit. She blessed many with her giving spirit, love and knowledge. She is survived by her Sons, including Step-Son Gerald Angeli, along with numerous Grand and Great Grandchildren and countless loved ones.
Lou Ann’s final request was to pass in the comfort of her home. She did gracefully and with peace on Dec. 21st, 2018. She will be laid to rest with her Husband, Emerald Peter Angeli, a World War II veteran, at Riverside National Cemetery on Jan. 18th, 2019, 2:01 pm. A celebration of her life will take place at the Running Y Resort in Klamath Falls, OR on Feb. 10th, 2019, 1 pm. Those that would like to pay respect are gladly invited to these ceremonies. Please contact Michael at 541.892.4229 for additional information.