James Edgel Alston On June 10, 2023 at the age of 89, James (Jim) went to be with the Lord from his home in Newberg, Oregon. On September 16, 1933, at Baylor Hospital in Dallas, Texas, Jim was born to Nell and Travis Alston. Travis was a farmer and in 1949 the family moved from Garland, TX to a farm in Deaf Smith County, TX. Jim graduated from Hereford High School in 1951, and in the fall began studies at Texas A & M University. On August 8, 1954, he and Shirley Sharp were married. Upon graduation, he received a Second Lieutenant commission in the Army Reserves. In 1969, he resigned that commission and the family moved to Klamath Falls, OR where he was employed as Farm Manager and later as General Manager of Lost River Ranch. The family was active at First Baptist Church in Klamath Falls where he was a Deacon and Shirley served as organist. Later, the family farmed in Butte Valley, California and owned and operated The Valley Mall in Dorris, CA. Then, Jim and Shirley moved to the Medford, OR area where they made many friends. In their retirement years, they relocated to Henderson, NV, and then to Newberg, OR.
Jim is survived by his wife of 69 years, Shirley; daughter Linda (Ron Hathaway) of Corvallis, OR; son Steve of Santa Maria, CA; son James (Tracey) of Henderson, NV; son Bill (Laura) of Newberg, OR; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made in Jim's name to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, PO Box 1890, Amarillo, TX 79105-9985.