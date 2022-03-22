KANSAS CITY, MO. — Oregon Tech senior Sarah Abramson has been named the NAIA National Pitcher of the Week, the NAIA National office announce on Tuesday.
Abramson was dominant in the circle in No. 1-ranked Oregon Tech’s 4-game sweep of No. 3-ranked College of Idaho. Abramson struck out 11 batters in a 2-hit shutout in Game 1, picked up the win in relief (her school record 80th career win) in Game 2, and blanked C of I for a second time in Game 3 of the series, tossing a 3-hitter. Abramson now has a Cascade Conference leading 16 wins on the season. Abramson also surpassed a new school record with over 700 career strikeouts for the Owls.
Abramson, along with two other Tech athletes were recognized as the Cascade Conference Embrace Health-Santiam Hospital Players of the Week for their performances during the period of March 14-20. Tech’s Jayce Seavert was honored for softball, and Patrick Arman earned his second baseball Pitcher of the Week accolades.
Seavert, a freshman second baseman from La Grande, Ore., helped the Owls sweep No. 3-ranked College of Idaho, hitting .556 over the four games. She recorded a triple, two home runs and 10 RBIs, finishing the weekend with a 1.444 slugging percentage. Seavert was a perfect 4-for-4, including three extra base hits in Saturday’s DH sweep.
Arman, a sophomore right-handed pitcher from Santa Clarita, Calif., had a dominant effort in the Hustlin’ Owls’ game two win over Eastern Oregon University. He tossed eight innings of two-hit shutout ball and struck out seven batters