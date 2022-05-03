The Hustlin’ Owls gather during a doubleheader softball game against Southern Oregon University Wednesday.
The Kit Carson park sign on Tuesday.
KIT AND
CONTROVERSY
A month after name change, the former
Kit Carson Park still stirs strong feelings.
NEWS, A3
HOOT FOR THE
HOME TEAM
Oregon Tech softball team will play host
to conference tourney, first round of NAIAs.
SPORTS, B5
