Steve Ellis, Jessica’s father, was the speaker at the Gold Star Military Tribute portion of the Women in Military Service for America Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, Memorial Day.
Following is talk Steve Ellis gave during the ceremonies"
“The sun had just finished casting it long shadow as it set over the snow-capped Elkhorn Mountain, which towered majestically above our rural eastern Oregon home. It was almost mid-May so the flowers and greenery of the valley we were blessed to live in provided a picturesque contrast as it gave way to the forest and lingering snow on the nearby mountainside. This was in vast contrast to the ugliness of the war-torn middle eastern terrain we knew our daughter was currently immersed in on the other side of the globe.
It was Mother’s Day 2008 and this peaceful and tranquil setting was the backdrop for the worst news any parent can receive. An Army Chaplain and an NCO (non-commissioned officer) arrived at our front door to inform us that Jessica had been killed in action in Iraq. The Blue Star banner that we had hanging in the window for our daughter, just as my grandparents did for my father when he was fighting in the European theater during World War II, was changed to gold. The life-changing impact of that evening and the never-ending journey that followed has tragically been experienced by generations of American families.
During the two world wars, Korea and even into the Vietnam conflict families often received notice via a telegram. During the Civil War, I have read where families would often get the horrible news by scanning casualty lists posted at public locations in their communities or in the town’s newspapers. Sometimes in those early days their loved one just didn’t come home when the war ended and they likely never fully knew the circumstances of their tragic loss. Regardless, the headstones of honor and courage we see here at Arlington and at many other American cemeteries around the country and the world, including those who rest at sea or in places unknown, all leave families like ours, the Gold Star families who are proud but continue to carry the pain and burden of their sacrifice as our personal and distinctive journey.
Generations of America’s men and women have served, fought and given their lives in defense of the essential elements of our democracy. They, like my daughter, took an oath to defend our Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. This premise never leaves my mind when I wander through the headstones of Arlington National Cemetery’s section to visit the grave of a certain courageous young woman who, like thousands of others, did not let their colleagues or their country down. My daughter lost her life that day because she volunteers to take the place of another combat medic. This is the kind of selfless sacrifice epitomized by these young people.
Since that door knock on the door of our rural Oregon home in May 2008 our lives have never been, and never will again, be the same. May we honor their sacrifice this Memorial Day. And may our nation, and all the fundamental rights and essential elements of our democracy, continue to flourish for all Americans for generations to come.”