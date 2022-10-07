Grammar Guy Curtis Honeycutt

Most people know what onomatopoeia is, but I’d bet most of them couldn’t spell it! Just ask me.

Onomatopoeia, of course, is the naming of a thing based on the sound it makes. I can’t think of a better season to discuss onomatopoeia than Halloween. The word onomatopoeia is a Greek word meaning “the making of a name or word.”

