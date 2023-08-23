For 25 years, garlic lovers from near and far have flocked to North Plains for the annual Elephant Garlic Festival. The event was originally a community fish fry in the mid-1990s. The idea to include elephant garlic in the celebration was the brainchild of farmer Bob Gnos.

“We had this big meeting and Bob Gnos, who lived on Pumpkin Ridge, was raising elephant garlic, and we were looking for a niche (to) draw more people in,” said North Plains resident Joyce Meek Reynolds. “And Bob says, ‘Well, California is the only one that has a garlic festival. Why don’t we have a garlic festival?’ So that’s how it got started.”

