The 2022 concert line-up at this announcement is:

June 5: ZZ Top

June 22: Norah Jones

July 12: Happy Together Tour 2022

July 16: Old Crow Medicine Show

July 22: One Night of Queen starring Gary Mullen and the Works

July 24: Michael Franti & Spearhead

August 8: Mt. Joy

August 17: Collective Soul / SWITCHFOOT

August 28: Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2022

September 8: Blues Traveler

Tags

Recommended for you