By STEVE MATTHIES
H&N Sports Editor Emeritus
There almost was humor at hand when Danny Miles would open each new basketball season with the declaration this might be the best team he ever coached.
As the Hustlin’ Owls prepared for the 2011-12 season, there actually might have been a bit of reality that this might, indeed, be the best Miles team ever. It had experience. It had depth. It had better than average quickness. It had shooters. It had more than one or two defensive standouts.
Only when tragedy struck late in the regular season, when redshirt standout, 6-foot-10 Nathan Maddox, took his own life, did a challenge present itself for Miles and his team.
The suicide seemed to be, however, the final, necessary catalyst which would propel this team toward another Oregon Tech national championship, something fans believed was possible from the outset of the season.
Tech went 3-1 after Maddox’ death to complete Cascade Collegiate Conference play to win the regular season title and an automatic berth to the NAIA Division II championships in Branson, Missouri. The Owls went on to the league tournament, too, for a fourth straight season.
OIT had, in the end, dropped from first to second in the final national poll, behind Northwood of Florida and coach Rollie Massinino.
Before heading to Branson, the host city was hit hard by a tornado, and the desecration was obvious as Tech reached its hotel to begin preparation for a first-round game against Lourdes of Ohio, a school with a men’s basketball program for just a second year and making its first national tournament appearance.
The Grey Wolves were the No. 4 team out of the tough Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference.
Once settled into game mode, Tech was able to dispense Lourdes, 58-49, a win that left the Hustlin’ Owls with a 14-0 mark in their first-round games. The Wolves led briefly before a three-point basket by Scott Riddle gave Tech a lead in would never relinquish. OIT led, 29-17, at halftime and maintained its double-digit advantage until the waning seconds of the game to send Lourdes home with a final 17-16 record.
When Tech then rolled past Warner of Florida, 69-50, in the second round, the Hustlin’ Owls became the first NAIA Division II program to win 30 games at the national tournament.
“We wanted to swing the ball, get good cuts, because we knew that after one or two passes we’d be open,” Bobby Hunter said after a 32-point effort which helped Tech up its season record to 31-4.
Tech was 18-of-21 at the free-throw line, but just 3-of-17 from three-point range, all three threes by David Clarke, and send the 15th seeded Royals, of what used to be Warner Southern, a sister school of Warner Pacific, home with a final record of 24-11.
The came unseeded St. Francis of Indiana and OIT recorded one of its most lop-sided national tournament wins ever, with a 100-67 victory.
“We just told the kids we were going to play or (basic) defense, and if we play by the rules we have, we’d be fine,” Miles said.
“We definitely had a little chip on our shoulders and knew not to take them lightly,” Riddle said of the Cougars, who had stunned 15th-seeded Tech in 2010 on the way to their national championship. “We matched up perfectly with them, and our defensive help was incredible,” he said.
“There were points in the game where we were playing our best basketball, and points where there were things we could do better,” Kyle Gomez said after one of his best all-around OIT games with 15 points, a game-high eight rebounds, five steals and two assists.
“On defense, on rebounds and on hustle plays, they beat us all around,” USF coach Chad LaCross said.
The win allowed Tech to become just the fourth team to reach the tournament semifinals five times, joining Bethel of Indiana, Cornerstone of Michigan and Northwestern of Iowa.
In the semifinals, Tech took a 31-22 lead over third-rated Davenport of Michigan, only to see the Panthers come back to lead, 42-38. Jason Gamblin hit a three-pointer before Clarke stole the in-bounds pass off the back of a USF player for a layup to give the Hustlin’ Owls a 53-47 lead.
“They were physical, but we’re physical, too, and knew it wouldn’t be a high-scoring game,” Hunter said. “We wanted to be aggressive and not let them intimidate us.”
The win pushed Tech into the finals against Northwood, in what, at the time, had been just the second time in tournament history where the top two seeds would play in the championship game. It also marked just the sixth time in tournament history the No. 2 seed reached the finals, and those teams were 2-3 in the championship game at that point.
Tech became the third No. 2 seed to win the tournament title, and just the second school to win three championships (along with Bethel, which won one of its titles in a final against OIT). Cornerstone and Indiana Wesleyan would, eventually, also capture three crowns.
It was a struggle, however.
Northwood led, 19-18, at halftime, but then OIT president Chris Maples said not to worry. Tech would come back to beat the Seahawks, 63-46, in the lowest scoring championship game in NAIA Division II history. In the process, the Hustlin’ Owls would deny Massimino the distinction of being the only coach to win national titles at both the NAIA and NCAA level.
“It’s like a dream,” Miles said. “Our defense the whole tournament was unbelievable.”
“There’s a million things going through my mind,” the 33-year-old Riddle said after the game. “I’m blessed.”
“They made two or three great shots,” Massimino said. “(Clarke) hit two threes and that opened the game up. They played great and Coach Miles did a great job. And, we missed some shots.”
“We told the kids at halftime that if they passed the ball five or six times, we would get some great shots, and they listened,” Miles said.
“We dealt with adversity, as a group, and we can’t finish any better than this,” Gomez said after he won the tournament’s Mr. Hustle Award. “I’m excited they we performed on the greatest stage of our lives.”
Hunter, meanwhile, was named Most Valuable Player, the first freshman to ever win the award.
Tech finished the season with a school record 34 wins (34-4) and, in the process, senior Bryant Sentman became the first OIT athlete to win two national championships. He had won the NAIA decathlon title in the spring of 2011. Sentman and Gomez, who both were redshirts on 2008, also became the only OIT player with two basketball national championship rings.
As with the previous national championship teams, Oregon players were in the majority on the roster, with Riddle from Madras, Gomez from Bonanza, Sentman from Cottage Grove, Kyle Waits from North Medford, Jordan Kiely from Lakeview, Fred Corpening from Brookings-Harbor and Liston Case from Chiloquin.
Hunter was from Reno, Nevada, Gamblin from Herriman, Utah, and Clarke from Auckland, New Zealand. Austen Flint (Bendigo, Australia), Alex Zerback (Covington, Washington) and Josh Johnson (Perth, Australia) complemented the roster.