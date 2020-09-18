The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field has deployed nearly 120 airmen to assist with containment of the devastating wildfires that have spread across the state, and additional personnel are preparing to head out in the next few days.
Twelve airmen left last week to support management of traffic control points in Central Oregon. Fifty additional airmen were deployed on Tuesday for traffic control point management in the Rogue Valley.
Fifty Airmen were deployed last week to the Echo Mountain Fire in Lincoln City. These Oregon Air Guardsmen deployed in support of Operation Plan Smokey, an interagency agreement between the Oregon Military Department and the Oregon Department of Forestry which tasks the Oregon National Guard with assisting in the control and containment of wildfires, when called on by the governor.
“These are historic wildfires, and our Airmen have stepped up beyond all expectations to support their fellow Oregonians,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William Wilkinson, 173rd FW Emergency Operations Center director. “These are real citizens leaving their homes and their families to protect their state.”
These teams will assist in several capacities: aid fire teams, check for hot spots, traffic management and evacuation assistance. The goal is to better enable civilian entities to manage the current crisis.
Multiple members of the 173rd FW have been evacuated, and three airmen have lost their homes in the blazes. Members of the base worked together to donate and support the Airmen in need.
“I am so thankful to our Kingsley Field and Klamath Falls community who have shown an outpouring of support for our Airmen who have tragically lost their homes in the wildfires,” said Col. Jeff Edwards, 173rd FW commander. “In these difficult times, it is encouraging to see our community come together to support one another.”
In addition to supporting OPLAN Smokey, the 173rd FW is continuing its federal mission to train F15C fighter pilots for the U.S. Air Force.