Oregon fines gym $90K for violating COVID orderSALEM (AP) — Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials have fined a fitness business $90,000 for defying Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 order and remaining open throughout a current two-week freeze.
The Statesman Journal reports officials with Oregon Occupational Safety & Health said the penalty is the result of citations against each of the four facilities operated by Courthouse Club Fitness. People at the business did not immediately respond to request for comment Wednesday.
Before the statewide freeze went into effect on Nov. 18, gym owner John Miller said in a statement that a second shutdown would push his business to the breaking point.
“As a result of the harm done to our business from the first shutdown, we will not survive another closure,” Miller said. “This is a horrible position I find myself in, and it leaves me with only one choice. Courthouse Club Fitness will remain open (Nov. 18) and the days to follow.”
On Wednesday, Brown said 21 Oregon counties will continue to be under restrictions when a two-week “freeze” expires Dec. 3. Indoor gyms will remain closed.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 50 citations have been issued to businesses for not complying with parts of the pandemic orders by OSHA, which is designed to protect employees.
County commissioner-elect pleads not guilty in DUII caseUMATILLA (AP) — A Umatilla County Commissioner-elect has pleaded not guilty to a drunken driving charge.
The East Oregonian reports 65-year-old Dan Dorran was arrested Sept. 26 for driving while under the influence of intoxicants in Umatilla after a collision with another vehicle.
Dorran pleaded not guilty to the charge this week in Umatilla County Circuit Court.
A Republican, Dorran was elected to the nonpartisan Board of Commissioners, Position 3, on Nov. 3, winning with 45% of the vote. He is to be sworn in Jan. 2, 2021, to a four-year term.
In a public statement after his arrest was being investigated by the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, Dorran said he should not have driven after drinking alcohol at a golf event and that he took full responsibility for his actions.
Portland police arrest 3 following vandalism to businessesPORTLAND (AP) — Police in Portland arrested three people early Thursday following damage to at least 10 businesses.
Police say they responded to reports of a group of people smashing windows and spray-painting graffiti on buildings.
Businesses sustaining damage include banks, an auto service center, a shipping store and other storefronts, police said.
Taken into custody were 24-year-old Chester Hester, 38-year-old Nicole Noriega and 23-year-old Bailey Willack. They were booked into the Multnomah County Jail, and each face 10 counts of first-degree criminal mischief. It’s not clear if they have attorneys.
Authorities didn’t provide a cost estimate of the damage.
Police say that, based on statements from witnesses, more people were likely involved, and they plan to continue investigating.
Vancouver police shoot man during disturbance at homeVANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Vancouver, Washington, shot a man during a disturbance call at a home on Thanksgiving.
The Columbian reports that Vancouver Police did not identify the 23-year-old man who was shot or say whether his injuries were life-threatening.
Officers were dispatched about 7:04 p.m. after a family member texted 911 to report that their relative was “out of control, and they were afraid he was going to hurt them,” according to the police department.
When officers arrived, the man reportedly causing a disturbance was outside. Police said he retreated inside, was seen moving around the home’s rooms and, at one point, he was observed to have armed himself with a baseball bat.
Vancouver police said a mobile crisis team responded to the scene but was unable to de-escalate the situation. Officers used a less-lethal 40 mm device that was ineffective, according to the police department. The man refused to drop the bat.
“He advanced toward officers outside the residence from a recently opened garage door in an apparent attempt to assault them. A Vancouver police officer fired his weapon, hitting the male who was transported to an area hospital,” the police department said.
The officer who fired his weapon has been placed on critical incident leave, which is standard procedure following a police shooting.