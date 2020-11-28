Cognitive dissonance on display in COVID protestThe Nov. 14 Herald and News had three headlines on the front page: “Rising cases force schools to halt in-person instruction,” “Crowd gathers to protest COVID-19 restrictions,” and “States impose new rules, plead with public to stop spread.” Klamath County had 685 reported cases, with 19 new cases that day.
This is a case of cognitive dissonance writ large, or is it just affirmation of what Isaac Asimov wrote: “There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your intelligence.’”
Klamath County Commissioner Donnie Boyd, State Rep. E. Werner Reschke, State Sen. Dennis Linthicum, and an armed contingent with red arm bands and tactical gear gathered downtown to protest new rules rather than to plead with the public to stop the spread of COVID-19.
It is easy, perhaps, to understand the disregard of medical and scientific knowledge by the unmindful armed contingent. But it is hard to justify county and state leaders as also being ignorant and inconsiderate of the needs to fight the virus scientifically and end the economic hardships it is causing, while they are continuing to be spreaders of the virus.
To paraphrase the wisdom of President John F. Kennedy, “Ask not what your country can do for you, rather ask what you can do for others and your country in this time of crisis.”
Kenneth L. Johnston
Klamath Falls
Commissioners derelict in their dutiesThe Klamath County Commissioners have not earned the leadership right to argue for “local control” during this pandemic. They have not put out a cohesive complete plan. They have instead mumbled on occasion to follow CDC advice, and then not done so themselves.
The public letters to them from the front-line medical and hospital community, the Klamath Tribes, and numerous letters to the editor from citizens make their lack of leadership clear.
And now a request from the Director of County Public Health, asking for a statement of policy and support in practice has been declined. The lack of sustained support and recognition of all front-line employees who continue to serve with courage, endurance and economic necessity indicates further denial of responsibility. It is a clear dereliction of duty.
This pandemic is a clear and present danger. It is natural to want to ignore unpleasant and inconvenient procedures. However, we do not have the luxury to wait and see whether it is as serious as projected. All parties involved in this county issue now have the same information available to them. What are you, our elected officials, going to do to develop a coordinated policy, enabling the optimum continuing response to the pandemic?
An old seaman’s guiding adage: “Bear a hand for yourself and bear a hand for the ship” fits here for all of us who want humanity to continue…in a rational sustainable manner.
Charles H. Wells, Jr.
Klamath Falls
2020 was not our worst ThanksgivingThe first Thanksgiving was celebrated less than a year after the Plymouth colonists had settled in the new land. The first winter in Massachusetts had killed nearly half of the members of the colony. But new hope grew in the summer of 1621. The corn harvest brought rejoicing. Governor William Bradford decreed that a three day feast be held: A Thanksgiving day for the purpose of prayer, as well as a celebration.
The women of the colony spent many days preparing for the feast. The children helped by turning roast on spits in front of open fires. Native Americans brought wild turkeys and venison. The men of the colony brought geese, ducks, and fish. The women served the meat and succotash. Everyone ate outdoors at big tables.
Thanksgiving was a celebration between the colonists and the Native Americans. They came together to celebrate a good harvest and to be Thankful that very hard dark winter and all the death was over and they had new hope. How many people remember the real meaning of Thanksgiving ? This is not the worst Thanksgiving in our history and we all should be thankful we have hope.
Edward McCollough
Klamath Falls