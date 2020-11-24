Think clearly, follow science on COVIDI have a science background. And I’m not the only one in the basin who does. Our economic base here is Oregon Institute of Technology, Sky Lakes Medical Center, agriculture and Kingsley Field. Most of us with any involvement with the above have a formal or informal relationship and comfort with science, critical thinking, cause and effect, and facts.
So when we see the the number of COVID cases rise in Oregon and in Klamath County and we see our governor mandate mask wearing and businesses temporarily closing and limiting indoor gatherings, we might think something along the lines of: “She’s taking the virus seriously. She’s following the science. The vaccine is coming but she wants as many of us as possible to be alive when it gets here.”
It doesn’t cross our minds to think “She’s fear mongering to maintain power” and that her guidelines … are an attempt to “further destroy the fabric of our society,” as Dennis Linthicum was quoted on the front page article on Nov. 20. What is this?
What are Linthicum’s thought processes based on here? It sounds like some kind of Salem witch hunt, crazy thinking. Is there one iota of critical, science-based thinking in any of his remarks? By the way, the commissioners aren’t off the hook with their statements either.
None of us enjoy mask wearing or isolating. We’re lonely. We’re scared. There will be a lot of fallout, a lot of pieces to put back together when this is over.
But right now our job as Americans, Oregonians and citizens of Klamath County is to think clearly, listen to the science, do what we can to keep ourselves and each other safe, ignore misinformation and fear tactics as much as we can. Our job is to be smart, be patient and look out for each other. The fabric of our beloved community depends on us.
Teresa Rennick
Chiloquin
Must remain vigilant against COVIDOn Saturday, a couple hundred citizens gathered in front of the Klamath County government building to protest the recent shutdown of businesses and to express their dislike of Governor Brown.
We had more than 130 cases of COVID reported this week and we expect more. Our hospital is limited on the number of beds and equipment that we have for treating COVID patients and one has to wonder why we transported one patient up to Bend last week where he died.
The county commissioners and Rep. Reschke and Sen. Linthicum have stated that they do not believe that businesses and schools should be closed. They want business to go on as usual even though the virus is spreading like a wildfire. It will be interesting to see how many more people next week will come down with the virus and if the public health department in Klamath Falls will tell us where the virus came from. Something tells me they won’t.
Klamath Falls is quickly becoming a hot spot for the COVID outbreak, and yet our elected leaders still won’t recognize the seriousness of the virus. They say they do know it is serious, but not serious enough to close businesses and schools.
We can replace a business but you cannot replace a life. Stop playing with our lives and do what we need to do to combat COVID — wear a mask, wash your hands and stay home.
Now is not the time to let COVID win. Now is the time for all of Klamath citizens and businesses to come together and fight together and not with one another.
Valerie Lenardson
Klamath Falls