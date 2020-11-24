Support community in fight against COVIDI commend the medical professionals, tribal leaders and others who have spoken out against the county commissioners and Sheriff Kaber’s stance on new state mandates. COVID-19 is not a political issue, it is a health and social issue. This is a time to work together for the greater good.
One would expect our elected officials to lead by example: wearing masks at all public gatherings and supporting the efforts of officials and our healthcare experts and providers to quell the monster that is COVID-19.
I understand local leaders’ concern for our economy, but following the state mandates does not negate having an economy that can survive the pandemic. In fact, I believe that if each of us adheres to the mandates, accepts the concessions needed and actively supports local businesses, we can, as a community, survive this challenge.
We have done this before. One must only look back to the concessions made during World War II, such as rationing and forgoing comforts and luxuries. We can make similar sacrifices.
Yes, we have a robust healthcare system, and through our personal actions we can keep it that way. This is no time to risk drawing down its strength or depleting it. Properly wearing a mask and following other guidelines will help insure we maintain our robust healthcare system, a vital community asset.
To help our local economy, leaders should demonstrate what each of us can do to help control COVID-19, not stand against state requirements. They should encourage us to follow state mandates, support as many local businesses as possible, and give to local charities. A healthy community and a robust healthcare system can promote a viable local economy.
Banding together, making sacrifices for the greater good, that is what healthy families do, that’s what prosperous communities do, that’s what strong nations do.
Paula Phillips Long
Klamath Falls
Celebrate Thanksgiving safelyI am a former healthcare worker. Last spring one of my former colleagues at a hospital, a nurse in her 50s, died after contracting COVID-19 from a patient.
On Friday, Klamath County reported 75 new COVID-19 cases. We have only one hospital in our county.
Let’s damp down the increasing number of infections here. Forgo a large family Thanksgiving dinner, wear a mask when out and about. Don’t travel for Thanksgiving.
I invite elected officials in our county to join me in supporting a safe holiday period. Thank you.
Polly Ganong-Strahan
Klamath Falls
Commissioners lack leadership during crisisWhat is wrong with our county commissioners? We have more than 700 COVID cases in the county and the numbers continue to grow. Our commissioners have attend public gatherings without bothering to show respect for the citizens of the country by wearing a mask.
Now, our county leaders want to claim that Klamath County should be exempt from the orders of the governor. The orders are being enacted to slow the spread of this virus. They claim we have have a robust healthcare system — you mean the one struggling with their recent cyber ransom?
Do the commissioners plan on erecting a wall around Klamath County? What happens when an infected person from Klamath County travels elsewhere and infects others, or when someone from outside the county does the same here? The virus spreads — that’s what happens. We need a unified approach to this pandemic, and we’re living through the results of 50 individual approaches.
We need to follow the orders from the governor, not scoff at them. Getting past this pandemic is going to take all of us working together. I expect more from the commissioners. They should read the letter from the tribal council of the Klamath Tribes for an example of how to lead people during a crisis.
Our healthcare and essential workers deserve our respect and thanks. Each and every one of us can honor their efforts by following the governor’s orders and doing all we can to flatten the curve of this virus. Shame on you Klamath County commissioners for your lack of leadership during this crisis.
Mike Edwards
Klamath Falls