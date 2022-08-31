The 10th Annual Steve McManus Memorial Car Show, hosted by Coldwell Banker Holman Premier Realty, was held on August 19th, 2022 in the Coldwell Banker parking lot from 6:00 to 8:30 pm. The event saw 59 entries, countless spectators, many generous sponsors, food and drinks, and a live radio spot with Basin Mediactive. Entries ranged from various Rat Rods, Classic muscle cars and trucks, to motorcycles and everything in between. The event benefits the Klamath Lake County Food Bank. In lieu of an entry fee participants bring a canned food item for donation. This year 397 lbs of non-perishable food items were donated. Many participants and attendees also made monetary donations with an additional $615 presented to the food bank.
Show Awards and prizes were given for
Best of Show- Rick Sumnar and his 1968 Chevy Camaro (picture shown)
People’s Choice- Pete Cholewinski and his 1969 GMC 1500 Short Bed Pick up
Most Flare- Deb Conner and her 1948 Plymouth Deluxe
Event photos can be found on the Coldwell Banker Holman Premier Realty Facebook page. Coldwell Banker and the event coordinators were overwhelmed with the positive feedback received and thank all the sponsors, attendees and spectators who ALL helped make the event a success! Special thanks to Fable Restaurant, Stacy Dennis IT Solutions, Indulgence Salon, Miss Klamath County/City of Sunshine, Benefit for the Basin and Country Financial.
Next year’s event is scheduled for August 18th, 2023 and everyone is invited once again! For more information on next year’s event contact Courtney Shaw at Coldwell Banker (541)884-1343 or email marketing@cbkfalls.com to get on the email list for event updates and announcements.