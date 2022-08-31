The 10th Annual Steve McManus Memorial Car Show, hosted by Coldwell Banker Holman Premier Realty, was held on August 19th, 2022 in the Coldwell Banker parking lot from 6:00 to 8:30 pm. The event saw 59 entries, countless spectators, many generous sponsors, food and drinks, and a live radio spot with Basin Mediactive. Entries ranged from various Rat Rods, Classic muscle cars and trucks, to motorcycles and everything in between. The event benefits the Klamath Lake County Food Bank. In lieu of an entry fee participants bring a canned food item for donation. This year 397 lbs of non-perishable food items were donated. Many participants and attendees also made monetary donations with an additional $615 presented to the food bank.

