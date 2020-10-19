Leave yard signs aloneOnce upon a time, people came to this land for religious, economic and political freedom. Tired of autocratic and religion-based governments where basic rights protected only the wealthy and privileged, immigrants tried for a new life. Soon, a new country was needed, and a small number of men decided that the new country needed new guidelines, including lists of rights and freedoms. These men hoped that people who chose to live here would follow these guidelines.
One of these rights was, of course, the freedom of speech, explained in the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
Now, instead of valuing and upholding these rights, we have people who regularly violate this amendment. My most recent personal experience with this: The stealing of yard signs that promote candidates from a specific party.
More serious, however, is the belief that one group has the right to silence the speech and beliefs of another group. This attitude has been growing in the United States since 2016, and I will leave it to you to figure out the reason. The most ironic aspect of this attitude is the self-righteousness of people who claim to love America but clearly can’t stand the fundamental rules set up to protect the freedom of Americans. Put the yard signs back. Thank you.
Linda Young
Klamath Falls
Keep Judge Kersey on circuit courtDuring this intense political season, I worry you will look past the judicial election that is critical to our county. Simply put, I urge you to keep Judge Kersey on our Circuit Court.
As a local judge, I assure you judicial decisions have significant impacts not only upon those persons before the Court but also the community at large. Judges must make the right decisions for the right reasons. I have complete confidence in Judge Kersey’s ability to do so. She is committed to arriving at the correct and legally sound ruling, to safeguarding our constitutional rights and to protecting our citizens.
From the moment Judge Kersey communicated to me her desire to join the judicial ranks, she has had my total support. As an attorney, Judge Kersey routinely appeared in my courtroom. Over the years, I have developed complete faith in her integrity, wisdom and work ethic. She has enormous respect for the law and this nation’s unmatched history of ensuring we do not lose sight of individual freedoms.
Judge Kersey has an uncanny ability to view multiple perspectives. She listens first, decides second. She is tough but always fair. She is independent but sufficiently collaborative to benefit from all arguments and viewpoints. If I cared deeply about someone facing a legal challenge, I would want that person to appear before Judge Kersey.
In supporting Judge Kersey’s judicial appointment, I emphasized all of the above points. Importantly, I also focused on leadership. Oregon undoubtedly faces fiscal and other challenges over the next several years. It is critical we have a long-term leader on the bench who can partner with the community to arrive at common-sense, workable solutions. With Judge Kersey, I am confident the courthouse will remain productive and relevant.
Keep Judge Kersey. This is best for the courthouse and community. I am proud to call her a colleague.
Judge Dan Bunch
Klamath Falls
Judge Kersey cares for KlamathWith great honor I write this letter on behalf of the Honorable Judge Alycia Kersey. I have known her for several years and as I have been active in the community supporting positive change in the lives of people in Klamath Falls, Judge Kersey has been aggressively doing the same.
In her short time on the bench we can already see a fair and impartial administration of justice, exercised with a firm, fair and friendly approach allowing those who come before her to not only see the importance of justice, also her value in them. Her efforts go beyond the court room when it comes to empowering marginalized populations. One important part of her work in the community includes addressing systemic issues which have historically been barriers to some in the Klamath community.
Prior to becoming a judge her efforts in private practice have consisted of playing a major part of treatment court, a place her heart for our community really shines. Through her work in specialty courts she has cultivated important relationships with community stakeholders responsible for efforts necessary to change our community long term. Additionally, being a mother of two young children it provides her even more of a balance in her ability to administer justice in our community, justice able to see everyone ranging from the youngest to the oldest and richest to poorest.
Over the last 10 years I have done social service work, results driven work and her commitment to our community has always lined up with the philosophy, outcomes, goals and value of human life I’ve lived by since I can remember.
William T. Barnes
Klamath Falls