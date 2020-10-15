Mitt Romney calls for U.S. commission to deal with wildfiresSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah announced legislation Thursday to establish a national commission focused on diminishing future wildfire disasters.
The proposed commission would study and recommend fire mitigation policies to Congress, including forest management tactics and federal spending, Romney said.
Romney’s announcement came as wildfires have raged across the West this year. Blazes have grown more intense and dangerous as the changing climate dries out forests thick with trees and underbrush.
The Republican senator said he hopes the bill receives bipartisan support from lawmakers in other Western states where fires have caused deaths and extensive damage this year.
The commission would have 25 members representing federal, state and local governments and would include firefighters. Romney said nine of the 25 spots would be reserved for experts, and he anticipates at least one climate scientist would be included.
The commission’s efforts would be led by the secretaries of agriculture and interior and the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Seattle-area man infected twice with coronavirusSEATTLE (AP) — Physicians and scientists say genetic testing of a Seattle-area nursing home resident shows the man has been infected twice with the coronavirus.
The man first contracted COVID-19 in March and spent more than 40 days in the hospital. The man, who is in his 60s, wasn’t as sick the second time and has since recovered.
The testing revealed the illness caused by the coronavirus in July wasn’t a relapse but a new infection with a different variant of the virus. The Seattle Times reports the patient is only the third person in the United States — and one of about 20 worldwide — confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 twice.
The team of Seattle scientists and doctors posted their findings in a preprint study in late September that has not been peer reviewed.
“It’s not unexpected this would occur, because we know immunity wanes to other respiratory infections, like flu,” said Dr. Jason Goldman, an infectious-disease specialist at Swedish Medical Center.
In January Washington state saw the country’s first confirmed case of COVID-19. Since then there have been more than 95,500 confirmed cases in Washington and more than 2,200 deaths.
Man convicted in Portland train attacks must pay victimsPORTLAND (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered a man convicted of fatally stabbing two men who confronted him during a racist rant on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train to pay $12,046 for expenses incurred by some of his victims.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the judge ordered Jeremy Christian to pay the money in connection with the 2017 attacks. The payments include: $2,439 for Demetria Hester, who Christian injured by throwing a Gatorade bottle at her eye; $4,604 for Micah Fletcher, who survived after Christian stabbed him in the neck; and $5,000 for the family of Ricky Best, who died after Christian stabbed him in the neck.
The money already has been paid to Hester, Fletcher and Best’s family by the state’s crime victims compensation fund. The judge’s order means Christian is now responsible for paying back the fund.
Multnomah County Circuit Judge Cheryl Albrecht said although Christian is indigent, he must work out a plan with the Oregon Department of Corrections to reimburse the crime victims compensation fund over time.
In February, a jury found Christian guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree assault and other charges stemming from his actions. Christian was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Plainclothes security will monitor King County drop boxesSEATTLE (AP) — Officials in Washington state’s largest county say plainclothes security officers will protect ballot drop boxes in an election expected to see record turnout.
King County Elections Director Julie Wise said at a news conference Wednesday that turnout for the 2020 general election could hit 90%, which would best the previous high of 85% in 2012.
Washington is an all-mail ballot state. Authorities in King County, which includes Seattle, say 1.4 million ballots will get mailed to county voters.
Wise said there is a a law against electioneering within 25 feet of a drop box. The Seattle Times reports that Wise said her department is working with the King County Sheriff’s Office and other county officials to make sure voters aren’t intimidated, an effort that will include plainclothes security.
Wise expressed confidence in the county’s ability to take in, process and count ballots.