Lam the best choice for judgeBonnie Lam has been a friend of ours for approximately 20 years. She has been in our community since 1997 in private practice.
When starting this endorsement, we looked up the definition of what a judge’s duties and abilities should be. There were 10 attributes: legal ability, trial experience, a record and reputation for excellent character and integrity, financial responsibility, judicial temperament, mental and physical capacity to fulfill the duties of judicial office, devotion to improvement of quality of justice, record of community involvement, administrative ability, and demonstrate sound judgment in professional life.
Bonnie has all of these attributes and will make an excellent judge.
She has been practicing law for almost 24 years right here in our community. She has done a lot of juvenile law and represents both children and parents. Counseling has been a big part of this job. Bonnie is a genuine person and a great example to her clients.
She is not a pushover by any means, but she honestly cares for those she represents. She has headed Klamath County Bar and Klamath/Lake Local Professional Responsibility Committee and several more entities. She was also very involved with her children while they were in school at Triad and Klamath Union High School.
Please join us in voting for Bonnie Lam for Circuit Court Judge, she has the ability to hear what people have to say and be a fair decision maker. Our community should choose our judge, not the governor of Oregon.
Jim and Sherry Bellet
Klamath Falls
Re-elect Studenberg for city councilPhil Studenberg’s first term demonstrates his common-sense commitment to our community. Working with colleagues and city staff, together they have brought new businesses, jobs and enhanced downtown.
Their primary achievements are: opening Holiday Market, Sugarman’s Corner, Klamath Commons Park, and Marriot’s Fairfield Motel. Initiating action on the abandoned Balsiger Corner with a public/private venture for retail and residential units. Attracting new businesses like TJ Maxx, Natural Grocers and Planet Fitness. Awarding city small business grants for building restoration and COVID-19 relief. Safely regulating and tapping over $300,000 in new revenue from marijuana dispensaries.
Phil’s priorities today are to: Increase financial support to businesses and workers struggling through the pandemic to assist our economy and neighbors; continue to attract new business and rejuvenate neighborhoods, building on the city’s pre-COVID-19 efforts; invest in access to high speed internet citywide; expand community policing and explore creative, affordable and sustainable solutions to homelessness.
This issue threatens efforts to improve our quality of life, reduce pain and suffering and to build a strong, healthy community. Defunding treatment programs for the mentally ill has brought difficult issues throughout the country.
Phil Studenberg has practiced law here for 42 years and raised a family. Phil knows our city’s challenges and opportunities. He has vision. He is a team player. He keeps his promises.
Chuck Wells
Klamath Falls
Rooftop only place to keep signs safeWe returned from a great camp trip — met wonderful folks and recharged our souls. Upon returning, we found that our Biden-Harris sign had been stolen from our front yard. It’s hard to believe one of our good Klamath Falls dwellers would choose to steal like this. He/she is not being a very positive representative of much.
We want to live in a community of fair play and mutual respect. I just may decide to put our next Biden-Harris sign on our rooftop.
Maryann Kane
Klamath Falls
Extremists a threat to national securityByron York’s Oct. 9 column “Remember the riots?” complains about lack of media focus on antifa (anti-fascists). Remember that every World War II veteran was anti-fascist.
Readers only had to turn the page to locate the true radical extremists: “13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police: paramilitary group hoped to spark “civil war.” These are white supremacists, the “Wolverine Watchmen” linked to the “open up” movement and the “boogaloo” — referring to a violent uprising against law enforcement and the government
FBI director Christopher Wray testified, prophetically as it turns out, that right-wing extremists, not antifa, pose the greatest threat to national security.
Ed Silling
Klamath Falls