It’s drugs, not racism, that ills Klamath FallsThere is no doubt that some form of racism exists in our community. Depending on your definition of racism, it is a universal problem that has always existed.
However, in our community we seem to have a larger problem. Strangers driving through our community don’t see racism as the cause for the abundance of unkempt property they see. Potential employers can’t see racism as the cause of an inadequate workforce wherein too many folks can’t pace a drug test. Racism isn’t the cause behind second and third generations of people living on public assistance/welfare.
Why do we avoid naming drug use as the number one public health problem we have in our community? Why don’t we talk about the reasons for much of the so-called racism that may exist here. It seems to many of us living in our community that if there is a public health crisis here, it’s drugs, not racism.
George Warner
Klamath Falls
Oregon should have open primary votingCurrently, Oregon politicians draw the boundaries for their own state and congressional districts.
In our view, politicians in power shouldn’t be allowed to draw voting maps that benefit themselves or their party — a serious conflict of interest. Unfortunately, the Oregon Redistricting Initiative didn’t make the ballot, but there is bright hope for another electoral reform in Oregon: opening up our primary system.
Oregon’s primary system is closed to all but Democratic and Republican party candidates and voters. Non-affiliated and third party voters and candidates are barred from participating in primary partisan races. That’s more than 1 million — almost 40% — of registered voters that are shut out. Our primary system is much like it was when it was adopted in 1904. We’re only one of nine remaining states with a closed primary system.
The solution? A fully open primary system. All voters should be entitled to vote in political office primaries, regardless of their party preference or non-preference. All candidates, regardless of party preference or non-preference, should be allowed to compete and broaden voter choice. You shouldn’t have to join one of the two major parties to be allowed to participate in primary races. Let all voters vote.
Oregon Open Primaries is a nonpartisan team of volunteers working to advance a ballot measure that will replace our antiquated, preferential primary system with one that levels the playing field for candidates and gives all voters the chance to vote.
Michael DeWolf
Redmond
Palcic the right choice for state senateHugh Palcic is running to represent Klamath Falls in Salem covering District 28. Hugh has been here for workers, unions and the most vulnerable; building a broad and impressive coalition of support — from Basic Rights Oregon, the Democratic Party, the Independent Party, the Cascade Cannabis Association, OSEA, AFSCME to individual leadership in the local LatinX community, educators, activists, and state treasurers.
Coming out of the COVID-crisis, revealing the longstanding issues of inequality, educational access, the urban-rural divide, District 28 needs leadership that is not built on division and distraction. The region and district feel the effects of 30-plus years of leadership in name only.
It is time for representation that comes to the table in Salem and brings back needed reform, like Broadband Internal for All, expanded K-12 support, business investments with union jobs, forest management reform and adaptation to climate change, and working with local officials on land management, soil mapping and long-term water issues.
Hugh’s experience in leadership positions at local and state levels, and background in public service, lead him to best know the terrain of Salem, and what is on the table to bring back to District 28.
As a Klamath Falls resident and educator, I am enthusiastic to lend my support to Hugh Palcic on November 3 for state senator.
Jonathan Chenjeri
Klamath Falls
Ratliff has Klamath County rootsAs a lifelong resident of Klamath County, I urge you to join me in supporting Nathan Ratliff’s campaign for circuit court judge.
Nathan was born and reared in Merrill and has continuously had a strong connection to his roots in Klamath County. His experience working on his family’s farm, working his way through school and working for 17 years as an attorney in Klamath Falls, has given him a firm foundation for understanding local issues — legal and personal — that people in our county deal with.
I have owned a local agri-business since 1975, and I recognize the need for judges who have real life experience working through the legal issues that we face in Klamath County. We need consistent, high-quality judicial decision-making so that we can focus on our work, and not have to worry that some judge will make an uniformed decision that can negatively impact us.
I have no doubt that Nathan Ratliff will make wise decisions and treat people fairly, because he has the experience, intelligence and heart to do what is right for his community.
Nathan is smart, level-headed, pragmatic and decisive — all qualities needed by a judge in our county. Nathan’s experience, dedication to upholding the law and personal connection to Klamath County make him my choice for judge.
Join me, vote for Nathan Ratliff, circuit court judge.
Bob Gasser
Merrill
Masks must be worn correctlyIf your mask doesn’t cover your mouth and your nose, you may as well not be wearing one.
Linda Sparks
Klamath Falls