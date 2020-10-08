More stolen political signsUnbelievable. Our household is yet another instance in Klamath Falls where our Joe Biden sign has been taken from our yard as well as our Faith Leith sign.
This action of theft is one of the many reasons why I am voting for Biden for president, as well as Faith Leith and Hugh Palcic for Oregon in the state house and senate respectively. I want a president who is willing to listen respectfully instead of accuse, who is willing to accept responsibility instead of lay blame, who believes all people should have access to health care, reasonable incomes, and fair treatment regardless of skin color, gender, or personal faith. I want a president who believes that serving the country is more important than serving himself. I want a president who is open, not underhanded and devious.
I also want my state representatives to be willing to discuss their opinions and work with others to find solutions rather than to take a paycheck and not show up for work. I want a representative who has thoughtfully considered her or his qualifications and desires to serve the people of Oregon rather than make a last-minute, manipulated decision to run for office.
The people who are willing to be petty enough to steal signs from someone’s property are supporting the people who are petty enough to use manipulation to get what they want. I don’t hear any of the opposition candidates making a statement to their followers that stealing has no place in any election. Why not?
Gay Woods
Klamath Falls
Look to totality of candidate’s characterIn response to Reta Vining’s Oct. 4 letter “Voting for Trump’s pro-life stances,” I appreciate that she has a right to choose for herself. Although abortion is not something I would personally choose, all women should have a right to make that choice. If you are a woman and disagree with abortion, don’t get one. If you are a man and don’t believe in abortion, don’t put a woman in the position to feel she needs one. Past history confirms that making abortions illegal does not stop them from happening, but just makes them more dangerous for the women.
Please look at the character and past actions of the candidates. Do not make this a one-issue election. Make your choice to live your life as you believe and let others do the same.
Maryann Kane
Klamath Falls
Ratliff excellent choice in judge raceOn Nov. 3, the citizens of Klamath County will have the opportunity to elect one of their own as Circuit Court Judge, and Nathan Ratliff could not be more qualified or deserving for the responsibility.
Nathan Ratliff grew up in Klamath County and, after graduating law school, returned home almost 17 years ago. He has spent his entire career legal career fighting for and representing citizens of Klamath County in a wide variety of legal matters involving many of the issues facing Klamath County citizens today. In that time, he has earned the trust of many because of his morals, legal knowledge, hard work, and devotion to the community.
There is no doubt that Nathan Ratliff will bring those same virtues as Circuit Court Judge for Klamath County. For over a decade, I have had the opportunity to know Nathan Ratliff in the courtroom, in the office, and at home, and what makes him a great attorney is also what makes him a great person. As Circuit Court Judge, Nathan Ratliff will uphold the principles that make our nation great, and we can trust that anyone appearing before him will be treated with respect and treated equally under the law.
With so much uncertainty in the world now, it is comforting to have one certain choice, Nathan Ratliff for Circuit Court Judge.
Monte G Ludington
Attorney
Pendleton