Wearing masks an easy request to fulfillOn the subject of masks, we’d like to offer another perspective besides that expressed by some of our local leaders last week.
Considering the sacrifices that so many servicemen and women, first responders, public safety officers, firefighters, educators, medical professionals and nursing home attendants have made over these many years for the benefit of our society, we consider it a very small request to be asked to wear a mask when mingling with others in confined public spaces.
It’s a trifling thing, really. We’re happy to do it.
Jean Turgesen and Todd Kepple
Klamath Falls
Local leaders should apologize for unsafe gatheringAccording to the Herald and News Oct. 4 article “Residents protest COVID-19 restrictions at maskless gathering,” elected public officials county commissioners Kelley Minty Morris and Derrick DeGroot and State Rep. E. Werner Reschke and State Sen. Dennis Linthicum attended a gathering whose attendants ignored state health mandates by not wearing masks and not social distancing.
This was an irresponsible and ignorant act by these representatives that put the health of the citizens they are supposed to be serving in jeopardy.
My wife, one of these citizens, is an instructor at our local college, putting her health at risk by teaching students face-to-face so that they can learn more effectively. Instructors, students, administrators and custodians at our colleges are working extremely hard to remain safe, requiring face masks, social distancing and constant cleaning.
However, the example our public officials set at the fairgrounds undermines the work my wife and others are doing to keep our colleges open face-to-face by making sure students and personal stay healthy.
The gathering could have been held safely on Zoom or outside with a requirement of masks and social distancing. It was not.
Public officials can choose to expose themselves to COVID, but the results of their actions are not limited just to themselves. Their actions send a message to the public (including college students) that masks and social distancing are not necessary to avoid COVID.
By possibly contracting COVID because of not following safety measures in an unsafe indoor environment, they could spread it to others, including students in my wife’s classes, and perhaps my wife, herself.
To be responsible public servants, Commissioners Morris and DeGroot, and State Rep. Reschke and State Sen. Linthicum need to make a public apology for their participation in the maskless, non-social distancing fairgrounds gathering, while concurrently emphasizing everyone’s need to wear masks and to social distance.
Art Knight
Klamath Falls
COVID-19 not political, just a virusCOVID-19 is real and highly contagious. I am saddened and angry to see the photo of the event you all attended at the fairgrounds, an event that based on the photograph, did not facilitate social distancing or mask wearing.
COVID-19 is not political. It is just a virus. I sincerely hope that all attendees, including yourselves, do not become ill.
So disappointed in your leadership.
Polly Ganong-Strahan
Klamath Falls
Cloth masks not as effective as N95sIn response to Mr. Brandsness’ Sept. 27 letter “People not doing enough to win the war on COVID,” regarding the proper use of masks, I will respectfully comment.
Cloth masks that are not designated at a minimum N95 rating do not filter COVID-laden aerosols. Cloth masks will minimize exposure to droplets from someone coughing or sneezing, but do not filter aerosols.
Exposures to aerosols are dependent on distancing, air movement and exchange, filtering mediums, etc. Wearing a cloth mask does not adequately protect you or anyone else from COVID exposure.
Cliff Crawford
Keno