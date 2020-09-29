Let your plants become bird feedLike most of us, I really enjoy seeing and hearing song birds in my yard. Better than “tidying up” your flower beds, as recommended recently, is to leave flower seed heads standing for birds to eat the seeds.
I have seen quail, doves, white-crowned sparrows, juncos and lesser goldfinches — and others I couldn’t identify — eating seeds from poppies, snapdragon, Shasta daisies and black-eyed Susans. Also, the stalks benefit the soil by catching and holding snow, which insulates it from freezing and thawing plus holding moisture.
Best to copy Mother Nature. Let flower stalks stand all fall and winter. Don’t “dead head” your flowers and see which birds eat from them. Do clean up in early spring. Help our winter birds survive using these natural foods.
Dave Potter
Klamath Falls
Ratliff the most qualified judicial candidateThe voters in Klamath County have an opportunity to elect undoubtedly a most qualified person for the position of Circuit Court Judge: Nathan Ratliff.
Nathan Ratliff is the product of the Klamath Basin. He was born and raised in the Basin. He knows and understands the people and the issues here. He was co-valedictorian of his graduating class at Lost River High School and graduated summa cum laude from Oregon State University. As if that was not enough, he also graduated top of his class when graduating from Oregon University‘s School of Law.
He is the member of several prestigious legal organizations. He is the sitting Klamath Falls Municipal Court Judge and is a court-appointed arbitrator. Mr. Ratliff practices in civil as well as criminal law. He is a man of integrity, ethics, a hard worker and is dedicated to his firm and his clients.
I have been employed at the law office of Parks & Ratliff since 1988, having first worked there with Del Parks and Mike Ratliff. Also, I have worked as a legal secretary/legal assistant since 1968 for firms in Steamboat Springs and Denver, Colorado, then in Brookings and now in Klamath Falls. In small firms and very large firms alike. I have been in the business long enough to recognize true legal talent, which I see in Nathan Ratliff.
Nathan is truly one of the most talented and capable lawyers for whom I have had the privilege to work. He has been involved in very complicated legal issues involving both people and institutions in the Basin, including the adjudication of the waters of the Klamath River.
The voters of Klamath County will go a long way before they have the opportunity to elect as Circuit Court Judge a person with more talent, intelligence, integrity, experience, and drive than Nathan Ratliff.
Kay Heath
Klamath Falls