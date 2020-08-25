Police have difficult job, deserve respectI read with interest Sunday’s Herald and News article: “Klamath Falls Police Department welcomes three patrol officers.”
I recall when I was a police explorer scout in the Klamath Falls Police Department’s Explorer Scout Post No. 51 back in 1975-1976. I was a student at Henley High School during this era. Oh, how times have changed in law enforcement within the last 45 years!
As I alluded to in a 2017 Herald and News letter: “Violence escalates against police force,” being in law enforcement today is more dangerous, demanding, depressing and stressful than ever. This is why we must support our local police and keep them independent. Our local constabulary deserves our emotional support and public approval to help advance their mission.
My 2017 Herald and News letter remains archived on the newspaper’s website and can still be read online.
James Farmer
Merrill
Leith can help solve water, wildfire issuesEach summer the citizens of Klamath Falls, and across Oregon wonder, when will the next wildfire occur? How will it impact our region and our state? Will we be consumed by smoke? Or worse, will our homes and businesses be threatened or destroyed? And what is being done at the legislative level to address this ongoing threat to our health and economy?
Faith Leith, candidate for the Oregon House in Klamath and Lake Counties, is committed to supporting a comprehensive forest management plan to address these universal community concerns. Solving complex problems requires listening to the experts and a good dose of common sense. Common sense is what Faith Leith is all about.
Faith understands that a comprehensive plan includes respect for our environment and recognizes our need for renewable timber resources.
Among the important elements of a forest management plan are strategic forest thinning, prescribed burns, and a collaborative agreement among federal, state, county entities to plan responsible timber harvesting. It is also essential that private lands are included in this cooperative effort to plan harvesting and establish firebreaks to assist in mitigating wildfires when they do occur.
It is also critical to expand and enhance firefighting resources. Staffing, planning, and preparedness are supported by updated equipment positioned strategically throughout the state. It is also essential to map high-risk wildfire areas, determine building codes to protect homes, and protect businesses and homes through effective zoning.
It was disappointing that legislation for forest restoration was left on the table when Republicans walked out of the Legislative Session in February 2020. E. Werner Reschke was a vocal supporter of this walkout. Leaving all of us more vulnerable to the next fire and its impact on our region. Faith Leith will not be walking out. Faith Leith will work to solve problems for the good of all.
Don Johnson
Klamath Falls
Media Coordinator, Faith Leith Campaign