Arborist hired after outcry about excessive tree cutting
PORTLAND (AP) — Oregon is hiring a Pacific Northwest-based arborist to review the state’s removal of trees in wildfire burn areas after recent concerns that the operation has been hasty and excessive.
The Oregon Office of Emergency Management announced Monday that Galen Wright has been hired as an independent contractor to review the hazard tree effort, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Wright is president of Washington Forest Consultants, Inc. He is tasked with providing a full assessment of Oregon’s program and his recommendations are due in June.
“As this adaptive and evolving emergency response operation continues to make significant progress, Oregonians deserve to have confidence in the good work underway,” said Mac Lynde the Oregon Department of Transportation’s head of the three-agency Debris Management Task Force. It has been coordinating the tree-removal program in the aftermath of the 2020 wildfires that burned over 1 million acres.
The state is in the midst of the giant effort to cut down an estimated 140,000 burned trees that could be dangerous to people on state roads or burned properties.
Transportation officials told a legislative panel two weeks ago that it would bring on an independent arborist after several workers publicly voiced concerns about the hazard tree program. They have said the operation, led by a contracting firm out of Florida, has irresponsibly marked trees for removal that weren’t dead or dying.
Woman sues saying landlord coerced her into sex
EUGENE (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a woman who rented from a Bell Real Estate subsidiary alleges the property owner harassed her then coerced her into having sex with him to avoid eviction.
The woman claims the company did nothing when alerted to the situation, The Register-Guard reported.
In a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon in Eugene in March, a woman living in Lane County claims Pinewood Properties owner and manager Richard Sorric coerced her into a sexual relationship to keep her home then retaliated and asked for back rent when she refused to keep having sex with him.
The newspaper and The Associated Press do not identify survivors of sexual harassment or abuse without their consent. The lawsuit uses a pseudonym “because of the sensitive, humiliating and stigmatizing nature of the factual allegations” in the case, according to a complaint footnote.
She started renting from Pinewood Properties in November 2018 and moved out of the property over a year ago, said Meredith Holley, her attorney.
Attorneys representing Bell Real Estate, Pinewood Properties and Sorric deny nearly all of the woman’s claims in legal filings and say her lawsuit fails to state a claim and was filed too late for damages.
Daly said that Bell also has “denied all wrongdoing in this matter, and will continue to do so.”
Bell Real Estate is now suing her for back rent and other costs.
Former city recorder files termination suit against Coquille
COQUILLE, Ore. (AP) — The former city recorder in Coquille has filed a federal lawsuit against the city alleging she was wrongfully fired.
Jennifer Rose notified the city of her intent to sue multiple times earlier in the year leading up to and after her termination in March, The World reported.
City manager pro tem Scott Sanders declined to comment on the city’s behalf. The city and other named defendants have not yet responded to the claims in court documents.
Rose in her claim alleges the city and its leaders wrongfully terminated her for mistakes she says weren’t hers, and that city leaders retaliated against her for raising concerns about the city’s financial mismanagement.
Rose, through an attorney, says in the suit that the city’s finance department “started to fall apart” without adequate staff and that financial and administrative matters were “slipping through the cracks” under then-City Manager Sam Baugh, she wrote.
Rose said she raised her concerns about city finances to Baugh last year.
Rose’s claim additionally says Baugh defamed her when he previously told The World Rose was suspended for hindering attempts to review city finances, which Rose has denied.
Rose is asking the federal court for a name-clearing hearing, economic and non-economic financial damages and attorney’s fees.