More police to be present for Boquist
Local News

More police to be present for Boquist

  • By AUBREY WIEBER and CLAIRE WITHYCOMBE Oregon Capital Bureau

State Sen. Brian Boquist will have to alert officials before he arrives to work in the Capitol so additional state troopers can be put on duty – steps in reaction to his threatening remarks in the closing days of the legislative session.

+3
A tour through time in Malin
Local News

A tour through time in Malin

  • By HOLLY DILLEMUTH H&N Staff Reporter

MALIN — Attendees of an historical and agricultural bus tour on Friday morning got up close with Malin’s past, present and future.

Physical therapist certified in orthopedic therapy
Business

Physical therapist certified in orthopedic therapy

  • Gerry Obrien

Dr. Anneke Griffith PT, Doctor of Physical Therapy and Certified Manual Physical Therapist became Board Certified in Orthopedic Physical Therapy in June 2019 following a two-year clinical residency program at Therapeutic Associates, Inc. and passing the orthopedic certification examination t…

5 tips for finding the perfect dentist

5 tips for finding the perfect dentist

People sometimes underestimate the importance of good oral health in their lives and for their loved ones. Proper oral health improves quality of life, so it is important to choose the best dentist for your family.

Births
Community

Births

PROBST — Born to Kimberly A. and Matthew E. Probst of Klamath Falls, June 6, 2019, a boy, Weston Rolland Probst, 5 lbs. 9 oz.

Volunteers help at Ice Arena
Community

Volunteers help at Ice Arena

Klamath Ice Sports received a $10,000 grant in May from the Gloria J. Lyon Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, which has been applied to the $65,000 cost of new locker room facilities acquired a year ago to serve as changing rooms for youth and adult hockey teams, figure skaters and oth…

Some big farms collect big checks from Trump aid package
Business

Some big farms collect big checks from Trump aid package

  • By STEVE KARNOWSKI and BALINT SZALAI Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When President Donald Trump’s administration announced a $12 billion aid package for farmers struggling under the financial strain of his trade dispute with China, the payments were capped. But many large farming operations had no trouble finding legal ways around them, re…

Photo Galleries

Outdoors

+8
A delight to find along the way home

A delight to find along the way home

Where, I silently wondered while thumbing through a hiking guide, would be a good place to take a short, get-me-off-my butt hike to break up the drive home from Eugene to Klamath Falls.